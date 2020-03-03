🔥How to watch the Super Tuesday election results🔥

CBSN

More than 30% of all Democratic delegates will be awarded in the nominating contests on Tuesday, March 3, known as Super Tuesday. Voters from the giant states of Texas and California are among those in 14 states going to the polls on Super Tuesday. The Democratic primary field is down to five candidates: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Mike Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard.

Pete Buttigieg, who won the most delegates in Iowa and came in second in New Hampshire, dropped out on Sunday night. Amy Klobuchar, who had a surprise rise to third place finish in New Hampshire and whose home state of Minnesota votes on Tuesday, dropped out on Monday and endorsed Biden. How to watch Super Tuesday election results Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020.Time: Coverage throughout the day. Polls start closing at 7 p.m. ET. Watch on TV: Norah O’Donnell anchors primetime coverage on CBS stations from 8-11 p.m. ET, plus updates for the West Coast from 8-9 p.m. PT.Live stream results and analysis: On CBSN in the video player above and on your mobile or streaming device, or on CBS All Access.Live updates: Follow along with the CBSNews.com Super Tuesday live blogDownload the free CBS News app for complete coverage of the 2020 presidential race.

With states from Maine to California voting, results will be rolling in all night. Here are the states and poll-closing times: 7 p.m. ETVermontVirginia7: 30 p.m. ETNorth Carolina8: 30 p.m. ETArkansas8 p.m. ETAlabamaMaineMassachusetts OklahomaTennessee Texas (except 2 western counties, where polls close an hour later)9 p.m. ETColoradoMinnesota10 p.m. ETUtah 11 p.m. ETCalifornia Voters in American Samoa and Democrats abroad will also cast primary ballots on Super Tuesday.Bernie Sanders is the front-runner in the race so far, having won the popular vote in Iowa and then decisive victories in New Hampshire and Nevada. But Biden pulled out a big victory in South Carolina, winning nearly 50% of the vote. The delegate count going into Super Tuesday is Sanders with 56 delegates, Biden with 54 delegates and Warren with 8 delegates. Buttigieg had 26 delegates before dropping out and Klobuchar had 7.House and Senate primary racesThere are also a number of other primary races happening on Tuesday. In Texas, 12 Democrats are competing in a wide-open primary to challenge Senator John Cornyn. There is also a highly-watched primary in Texas’ 28th Congressional district, where eight-term incumbent Henry Cuellar is being challenged by 26-year-old Jessica Cisneros, who once interned for him and is now backed by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And in California’s 25th Congressional district — which former Congresswoman Katie Hill flipped blue before resigning in October 2019 — State Assemblywoman Christy Smith has several challengers in a so-called “jungle primary” that includes Republicans and Democrats.