🔥How to watch the Democratic debate in South Carolina🔥

Seven Democratic candidates for president have qualified for Tuesday’s debate in Charleston, South Carolina, to be hosted by CBS News. It’s the last opportunity candidates will have to make their pitch on a national stage before Saturday’s critical South Carolina primary — and the last one before voters in 16 states and territories go to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3.

“CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King will moderate the debate, joined in questioning by “Face the Nation” moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.How to watch the Democratic debateDate: Tuesday, February 25Time: 8 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. ETWatch on TV: The debate will air on CBS stations.Live stream online: Stream on CBSN via the video player above or across a number of devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. You can also stream the debate on CBS All Access; or on FuboTV (get a free trial). Analysis and spin room: Coverage of the spin room will begin at 10:15 p.m. ET and will be carried on CBS stations, CBS All Access, CBSN and in the video player above.Live updates: Follow along on CBSNews.com.Download the free CBS News app for complete coverage of the 2020 presidential race.

CBS News is co-hosting the debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, South Carolina, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS stations. The debate will be streamed live on CBSN, CBS News’ free 24/7 streaming service, and appear in its entirety on BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS. Twitter is a debate partner, and voters can use the hashtag #DemDebate to submit questions that might be posed to the candidates.CBS News and CBSN will air post-debate live coverage hosted by Elaine Quijano, anchor of CBSN’s “Red & Blue,” and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe beginning at 10:15 p.m., featuring live interviews with the candidates, surrogates and other newsmakers, plus in-depth analysis and reporting from the team of CBS News journalists and contributors in Charleston.Under party rules, candidates can participate if they have won at least one pledged delegate after the first three contests or if they attract a certain level of support in polls. Seven of the eight remaining candidates have met either the delegate or polling threshold. The candidates who qualified are:Former Vice President Joe BidenFormer New York City Mayor Mike BloombergFormer South Bend Mayor Pete ButtigiegMinnesota Senator Amy KlobucharVermont Senator Bernie SandersBillionaire investor Tom SteyerMassachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren