🔥How to watch Snoop Dogg's Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith about Gayle King comments🔥

Snoop Dogg is the latest celebrity to give a Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, following his controversial comments towards Gayle King.

Following the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant on January 26, the rapper, 48, slammed news journalist Gayle King for mentioning Bryant’s rape case in an interview.

In a furious tirade, Snoop accused King of tarnishing Bryant’s reputation, telling her to “back off, b****.”

Now, in a poreview clip of this week’s Red Table Talk, host Jada Pinkett Smith confronts the rapper’s rant, saying her “heart dropped” when she heard his views on the matter.

Here’s everything you need to know about the interview – plus how to watch it.

What happened during Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case?

In 2003, a 19-year-old accused the basketball player of rape at a Colorado hotel.

He was, however, cleared of the charges in September 2004, as the accuser informed the prosecution she was unwilling to testify.

Bryant then released a statement through his attorney on the same day, which read:

“First, I want to apologize directly to the young woman involved in this incident. I want to apologize to her for my behavior that night and for the consequences she has suffered in the past year. Although this year has been incredibly difficult for me personally, I can only imagine the pain she has had to endure.

“I also want to apologize to her parents and family members, and to my family and friends and supporters, and to the citizens of Eagle, Colorado.

“I also want to make it clear that I do not question the motives of this young woman. No money has been paid to this woman. She has agreed that this statement will not be used against me in the civil case. Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did. After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter.

“I issue this statement today fully aware that while one part of this case ends today, another remains. I understand that the civil case against me will go forward. That part of this case will be decided by and between the parties directly involved in the incident and will no longer be a financial or emotional drain on the citizens of the state of Colorado.”

He later settled the case in a civil lawsuit.

What were Snoop Dogg’s comments about Gayle King?

In a now-deleted video, Snoop berated Gayle King after she commented how Kobe Bryant’s legacy is complicated, given his sexual assault case.

Not only did the rapper call Gayle King a “funky, dog-haired b****”, he also warned her to “back off before we come and get you.”

After his initial tirade, Snoop Dogg then issued a public apology to King, starting by saying; “Two wrongs don’t make a right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it.”

He then continued: “So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at questions you asked.

“[I] overreacted. I should have handled it way different than that – I was raised way better than that.

“So I would like to apologise to you publicly for the language I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrepectful.”

King then went on to accept the rapper’s apology.

What will be covered in Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk?

In a preview clip for this week’s Red Table Talk, host Jada Pinkett Smith tells Snoop her “heart dropped” when she heard his comments about King.

“I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me”, she says, before going on: “I was like, ‘Oh no, Snoop has now taken his power flow away from me, away from Willow, away from my mother.’

“I was like, ‘Not Snoop!’ That was one of the reasons why I felt like I really wanted to have the conversation with you in the spirit of healing.”

How can I watch this week’s Red Table Talk?

You can catch this week’s Red Table Talk with Snoop Dogg on Facebook Watch here.

The episode airs on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

For UK viewers, the episodes usually land around 1am, and in the US it kicks off at 5pm PT/8pm ET.