🔥How to watch Samsung Galaxy S20 phone launch tonight🔥

South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to release its brand new smartphone range, thought to be the Galaxy S20 range, in San Francisco later today.

We’re particularly looking forward to seeing these new phones as they promise to have amazing camera specs, 5G capability and potentially they’ll be a new folding phone in the mix.

We’re going to be covering all the Samsung fun when it kicks off later today but you can also tune in to the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event live.

Here’s how to watch Samsung’s new phone launch.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

If you’re eager to see the new phones Samsung is going to launch then you can tune into the livestream tonight on the company’s website.

Go to Samsung.com/uk/unpacked to find the stream which will start at 7pm on February 11.

Alternatively, you should be able to tune in on Samsung’s YouTube channel, however, the stream isn’t live for that just yet so it’s best to keep track of the website stream instead.

What’s going to be launched at Samsung Unpacked 2020?

It looks like Samsung is going to launch at least five phones tonight including a high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra featuring 5G and the company’s new folding phone, thought to be the Galaxy Z Flip. We already know what the Flip is going to look like as Samsung decided to show off the new phone during an Oscars commercial on Sunday night.

Leaked images of how the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip folding phone will look, courtesy of Evan Blass (Evan Blass / @evleaks)

Rumour has it that the S20 Ultra smartphone is going to feature a 100x Space Zoom. Last year’s Huawei P30 Pro featured a 50x zoom feature, which managed to take such clear zoomed-in photos that people were concerned it would lead to an uptake in spying. It’ll be interesting to compare the camera capabilities of the two phones to see who really comes out on top once the new range is officially out in the world.

We’ll be live blogging the event tonight from 7pm so be sure to check back later this evening.

