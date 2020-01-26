🔥How to watch NFL playoffs in the UK – live stream and TV fixtures on BBC, Sky Sports and NOW TV🔥

The NFL is heating up as the season enters the playoff period with just a handful of teams left in the hunt for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Sharp-shooting quarter-backs, rapid-running receivers, relentless running backs and hard-hitting defensive behemoths are ramping up their displays for the final furlongs of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the remaining fixtures including UK start times and broadcast details, as well as compiling a handy guide of how to watch the matches on British TV screens through BBC, Sky Sports, NOW TV and with your NFL game pass.

Super Bowl LIV: When is the Super Bowl in 2020? How to watch in the UK

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports show coverage of the NFL season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

You can also watch via NOW TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcasted live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

The only games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday games shown on Sky Sports, though the fantastic NFL Redzone – which flicks between every live game when exciting moments arrive – does include snippets of blackout games on Sky Sports Mix.

NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule

Games start at 6: 00pm unless specified (UK dates/times)

Sky Sports TV games will be updated in bold when confirmed

NFL playoffs

The playoffs are over, only two teams remain.

Now it’s time for the Super Bowl…

Check out our full Super Bowl guide including match preview and how to watch details.