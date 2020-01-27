🔥How to watch Ireland v Scotland on TV and live stream🔥

Ireland will hope to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 with a strong showing in their Six Nations opener against Scotland.
Coach Andy Farrell and captain Johnny Sexton will be determined to rebuild momentum that was shattered with a poor showing at the World Cup in Japan.
They enter the game as favourites with Scotland in disarray following a feud between star man Finn Russell and coach Gregor Townsend.
Reports have hinted at major disputes between the pair, culminating in Russell being axed from the squad after a breach of team protocol on a night out and missing a training session.
Ireland will hope to capitalise on the situation with a commanding win to ease their campaign into life.
What time is Ireland v Scotland?
Ireland v Scotland will kick off at 4: 45pm on Saturday 1st February 2020.
What channel is Ireland v Scotland?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4: 00pm.
How to live stream Ireland v Scotland
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
