🔥How to watch and live stream Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic🔥

The superstars of world tennis have not disappointed at the Australian Open this time around with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic set to collide in the semi-finals.

Reigning champion Djokovic has breezed through the tournament so far having dropped just one set in five matches.

Federer has been forced to work harder in Melbourne having survived a pair of five-set encounters despite only facing unseeded players so far.

However, the Swiss master will head into the match brimming with confidence following his sensational 6-4 6-3 triumph over Djokovic at the ATP Finals to round off 2019.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic game on TV and online.

What time is Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic?

Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic will take place on the morning of Thursday 30th January 2020.

The official approximate time is yet to be confirmed but the match is expected to take place from 8: 00am UK time.

What channel is Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic?

Eurosport 1 will show exclusive live coverage of the match.

How to live stream Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic

If you want to access the online Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime.