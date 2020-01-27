🔥How to watch and live stream Cardiff v West Brom🔥

West Brom are living dangerously at the top of the Championship table having not won since mid-December.

The Baggies have gone six league games without seizing all three points and their healthy gap at the top has all-but evaporated.

Slaven Bilic’s men have used up their credit and must now begin to put wins together or face an unthinkable slide down the table.

Cardiff don’t represent the toughest test for West Brom, with the Welsh side struggling for consistency of their own in the mid-table mire.

The Bluebirds have drawn more games than any other side but boss Neil Harris will hope to go one step further against the stuttering Baggies.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cardiff v West Brom game on TV and online.

What time is Cardiff v West Brom?

Cardiff v West Brom will kick off at 7: 45pm on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

What channel is Cardiff v West Brom?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7: 40pm.

How to live stream Cardiff v West Brom

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

A number of West Brom stars’ goals have dried up at the same time, leaving them with little firepower going into this one.

It may just take a single Charlie Austin or Matt Phillips strike to get the wheels rolling again, but that must happen sooner rather than later.

Cardiff are a reasonably solid outfit and will hope to extend Bilic’s frustrations.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 West Brom