🔥How to watch and live stream Bournemouth v Arsenal🔥

Arsenal travel to Bournemouth in a bid to shake off recent poor form in the FA Cup.

The Gunners won the famous trophy three times in four seasons between 2014 and 2017 but have won just one tie in the last two seasons prior to 2019/20.

Mikel Arteta has injected a warrior-like spirit into his Arsenal side, evident in their 2-2 draw with Chelsea after going down to 10 men.

Results have been lukewarm so far, but he will hope for a resounding win over struggling Bournemouth to raise spirits further.

Eddie Howe’s men are living precariously in the Premier League. They sit 18th in the table despite beating Brighton last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bournemouth v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is Bournemouth v Arsenal?

Bournemouth v Arsenal will kick off at 8: 00pm on Monday 27th January 2020.

What channel is Bournemouth v Arsenal?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7: 15pm.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Arsenal

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract. Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Technically, this is one of the poorest Arsenal sides of the century, but they have a fighting spirit that has been sorely lacking for years.

The dogged mentality Arteta is extracting from his players bode well for the future, so too does the form of teenage hot-shot Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian is seizing his chance to shine in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence and is likely to be given another crack up front here.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal