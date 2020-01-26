🔥How to vote on Dancing on Ice 2020🔥

Who deserves to stay on Dancing on Ice 2020? It’s not just judges John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo who decide: just like Strictly, the panel’s scores will be combined with the public vote to determine who’s in the dreaded skate-off.

So, with that in mind, how can you vote for your favourite celeb in this year’s line-up? Here’s all you need to know…

How can you vote in Dancing on Ice 2020?

There are three ways you can vote: by phone, mobile and via the app. You can no longer vote by text.

How to vote on the Dancing on Ice app

How do you download the Dancing on Ice app?

For Android devices click here to download the app, and click here to download Apple devices on iOS.

How many votes do you get on the Dancing on Ice app?

You get five votes on the app every single week for each device registered. You can register up to six different devices.

Is voting on the Dancing on Ice app free?

Yes, the five votes you get on each device or are completely free.

Full FAQs for voting for Dancing on Ice can be found here.

How to vote for Dancing on Ice by mobile phone

650 51 (and then add the number of your chosen couple – see below)

01 – Lisa George and Tom Naylor

02 – Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

03 – Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield

04 – Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

05 – Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

06 – Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman

07 – Libby Clegg and Mark Hanrett

08 – Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

09 – H from Steps (Ian Watkins) and Matt Evers

10 – Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

How much does a mobile phone vote cost?

Votes cost 35p.

Vote in Dancing on Ice by landline

09020 50 51 (and then add the number of your chosen couple – see below)

How much does a landline phone vote cost?

Votes cost 35p plus any network access charge.