🔥How to use Houseparty on your phone to video call friends and play games🔥

Houseparty is becoming extremely popular for users who are facing the reality of being stuck at home for extended periods of time due to the coronavirus.

Released in 2016, Houseparty has become the unlikely star of the quarantined world, providing a place for socially-starved people to hang out and connect in these unprecedented times.

The face-to-face social network has a focus on video calls, games and fun quizzes to help bring people together online.

Whilst the likes of Google Duo and Discord allow people to connect on video chat, Houseparty goes a step forward and offers games and fun activities, making it somewhat more appealing for groups of friends and families who are becoming tired with just sitting in front of a webcam.

Play games like Heads Up and more (Houseparty)

However, before you download a new app you should always make sure to check the privacy policy, lest we have another debacle akin to FaceApp.

Here is everything you need to know about the interactive video calling app.​

What is Houseparty?

Houseparty is a video calling app which allows users to interact with each other with games and quizzes to play.

The app was first released in 2016 but it has remained relatively niche until now as the coronavirus-induced lockdown has seen many people turn to the app as a way to socialise safely.

It’s branded as a social networking service, as it enables group video chatting through mobile and desktop apps. Users receive a notification when friends are online and available to group video chat.

Last year, Houseparty was acquired by Epic Games, creator of Fortnite and Unreal Engine. At the time. Epic’s CEO said that the acquisition will let the app’s development team “build even more fun, shared experiences.”

What is their privacy policy

Before you download the app, you might want to give the app’s privacy policy a thorough read here.

Some aspects of it have been highlighted in a recent Twitter thread and have raised eyebrows at some of the more questionable clauses.

Twitter user and ‘legal scholar’ Suzanne Vergnolle took a deep look at the policy and how Houseparty will use your private data.

She found out, among many other things, that the app will claim ownership of anything shared on Houseparty, along with everything you do on the service.

The policy reads: “You agree that Life on Air is free to use the content of any communications submitted by you via the Services, including any ideas, inventions, concepts, techniques, or know-how disclosed therein, for any purpose including developing, manufacturing, and/or marketing goods or Services.”

Breaking this section down, Suzanne explained: “the validity of this assumption is far from certain (especially if we apply intellectual property laws), but I would advise you not to share that secret Coca-Cola recipe or that secretive start-up idea,” I

In their privacy policy, Houseparty say that anything you do on their app is qualified as non-personal data. The concern here is that you’re obviously using the app for personal reasons, talking to loved ones and so on – which blurs the lines of GDPR.

Even though there is an option that lets you ‘opt-out’ of them collecting any data, they say on their website that they don’t honour it and still might take it, meaning the information could still be used for advertising purposes.

Read the entire Twitter thread here, and, more importantly, read through Houseparty’s privacy policy yourself here.

How can I download it on my phone or laptop?

You can download the app on mobile devices (iOS, Andriod), whilst there’s also an extension for Google Chrome so you can use it on your PC or Mac.

But, for the reasons discussed above, more privacy-conscious people out might want to give the app a miss.

What features does House Party have?

Houseparty is undeniably fun thanks to everything you can do in the app, from video calls to multiple games.

When you boot up the app, you can start adding your friends and family together into a ‘Houseparty’ by using the plus icon in the top right corner.

The dice icon on the screen is a quick link to some of the games you’ll be able to play, including activities such as the Pictionary games and Heads Up.

From the home page, you can access games and more (Houseparty)

Once you find a game you want to play, tap on it and you’ll be asked to add friends to play with you.

If they answer the call and connect, then it’s time to let the fun commence.