🔥How to turn on Instagram dark mode on Android, Huawei and iPhone iOS🔥

It’s becoming difficult to keep up with all the changes to your Instagram feed: the removal of likes, the removal of the Following tab, the addition of a brand new app.

The latest design change to hit the photo-sharing app focuses on dark mode. Dark mode, a colour scheme that usually uses light-coloured text and icons on a dark background, is the hot new design when it comes to mobile.

The new versions of the biggest mobile operating systems, Android 10 and iOS 13, both include dark mode for the first time, allowing you to cloak your phone screen in darkness. There’s a supposed number of benefits, such as preserving battery life and it can be better for your eyes because the high contrast between text and background reduces eye strain.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that dark mode was coming to Instagram over on Twitter.

Here’s how to turn on the new design function in the app.

How to turn dark mode on Instagram

Make sure you have the latest version of Instagram on your iPhone or Android device. Visit the App Store and search Instagram to double-check.



If you’re already using the Android 10 or iOS 13 dark mode throughout your device, then Instagram will open automatically in the new colour scheme.



For iOS 13: Go to Settings, then Display and Brightness. Select Dark.



For Android: Go to Settings, then Display and Advanced. Select Dark from the Device theme menu.

It’s surprising that it has taken such a long time for Instagram to utilise a Dark Mode. Twitter has been sporting this function for a few years, recently adding it to its desktop version too. This needs to be set manually, it won’t happen automatically depending on the device’s colour scheme.

If you have been trying out Instagram’s new app Threads then you can decide how dark you want the app to be. By tapping the Home button in the app, and going to Themes, there are a few options available including Daylight, Twilight, Midnight, Aurora, and Sunrise (I’m personally enjoying the Twilight theme).

Apple introduced Dark Mode to iOS 13 this year (Apple)

Dark mode isn’t perfect. Though it is supposed to help your eyes when you’re scrolling at night, as not all the apps on smartphones are set to work with this mode it can still be a little bit buggy, particularly when it comes to the email app on iOS 13 at the moment.

As well, some Pixel users are reporting that their Instagram app is appearing in dark mode without them choosing to do so. Instagram says to check if there is Night or Dark related settings turned on in Appearance or Display, in which case you should opt to turn it off. In some cases, users may have turned dark mode on in developer options. You can check this in Settings, then System and Developer Options. Another way to revert back to standard mode this is to make sure to be updated to Android 10 and then you can change this manually in settings.

It all comes down to individual preference; some people find it makes them more productive, some people prefer a bright screen.

Are you ready to embrace the dark side?