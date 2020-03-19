🔥How to support the restaurant and bar industry through the coronavirus crisis🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

It seems the hospitality industry is currently facing its biggest crisis in living memory.

Since Boris Johnson’s comments advising the public to avoid “pubs, clubs and theatres” in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, countless London restaurants and bars have made the heart-wrenching decision to close their doors to minimise the financial impact.

The hospitality industry employs more than three million people in the UK and in London in particular, many places work to extraordinarily slender margins. Even temporary closures threaten business and risk job losses.

Londoners may not be able to go into many of their favourite restaurants and bars, but there are still ways to support the industry through this impossibly difficult time. From takeaways to charitable donations, these are the ways you can help London’s food and drink scene survive the coronavirus crisis.

Order takeaway from your favourite restaurants

Food on the move: Freddie Janssen’s Snackbar has started doing delivery

With more and more Londoners opting to stay away from dining rooms, a host of restaurants in the city are choosing to bring their food to your door instead. Many are turning towards delivery as an option, or offering collection instead of a dine-in service.

Among the many new offerings, The Cheese Bar is mobilising a fleet of Cheese Trucks to deliver “Self Isolation Survival Kits” of cheese, charcuterie, wine and recipe boxes to Londoners. The Pachamama group is offering collection across all its restaurants and is developing a delivery system. Israeli restaurant Bala Baya has extended its delivery remit to include any home or office within reach of a London Uber. Black Axe Mangal is now operating as takeaway only, while recently opened Townsend at the Whitechapel Gallery is offering delivery of meals and wine and top quality cooking ingredients.

Looking for superlative sandwiches? Freddie Janssen’s Snackbar is offering pick-up and delivery, while Coal Drops Yard cafe Sons + Daughters has devised a collection menu, with delivery on the way. Deliveroo has acquired some new additions to its repertoire, with the likes of 12: 51, Zelman Meats and Goodman joining the service.

Further restaurants including Som Saa, Leroy, Pidgin and The Laughing Heart have said they are looking to set up delivery options as soon as possible. We will soon have a complete guide to restaurants newly offering takeaway services, so watch this space.

Buy restaurant vouchers

Pay now, eat later: Vivek Singh’s Cinnamon Collection is offering a deal on its restaurant vouchers

Maybe you won’t be dining out this week, but you’ll likely want to do so when this is all over. Treat your future self (or a loved one) by purchasing a restaurant voucher that can be used once your self-isolation or self-distancing spell is over.

While most of your favourite restaurants in London sell vouchers, some are offering a little more incentive to do so in these difficult times. If you spend more than £30 on a gift voucher at Patty & Bun, you’ll receive a Black Card for the burger restaurants, giving you 10 per cent off for life. High-end Indian restaurant Benares is offering 15 per cent off all of its vouchers and will include a complimentary bottle of wine if you buy before April 15. Similarly, if diners buy a £50 voucher from Vivek Singh’s The Cinnamon Collection, they’ll receive one for the value of £75 between March 20 – April 20. In Spitalfields, Crispin is offering its £100 restaurant vouchers for £60.

Buy cookbooks

Become a bookworm: Food at Black Axe Mangal, which released its own cookbook last year (Adrian Lourie)

Fancy yourself as a dab hand at the hob? Recreate dishes from your favourite restaurants at home by getting stuck into recipe books from some of London’s top venues and chefs. In the last year, we’ve been treated to new publications from the likes of Black Axe Mangal, Quality Chop House, Dishoom and St. John, as well as Norma’s Ben Tish collaborating with 101 chefs and food writers to create a guide to Glorious Game.

They join a roster of restaurants who have put pen to paper including Kricket, Polpo, Jason Atherton’s Pollen Street Social and Asma Khan’s Darjeeling Express, Max’s Sandwich Shop, Hawksmoor and the River Cafe. You can buy these books from most literary retailers, but try to buy them directly from the restaurants themselves in order to maximise profits going to the best place.

Buy retail products and merchandise

Bag’em up: St. John and Lyle’s are among the restaurants who sell their own merchandise (Daniel Hambury)

Many restaurants and bars have stopped serving, but that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped selling. Some top London wine bars have kept the retail part of their businesses going: Quality Wines, an offshoot of The Quality Chop House, is still selling wine and deli ingredients from its shop, while The Laughing Heart is still operating as an “Off Licence” to allow shoppers to explore its wine cellar. Scout, the celebrated Hackney cocktail bar, will soon be offering bottled cocktails to take away and deliver.

You can also support London restaurants by buying their merchandise. St. John has an online shop selling anything from t-shirts to ash trays printed with its pig logo, while the likes of Lyle’s, Monty’s Deli and The Wolseley do similarly. Noble Rot’s “Sex & Drugs & Pinot Noir” tote bag is a particularly desirable piece of arm candy.

Get a chef to come and cook at your home

In house: Chef Adam Handling, who will come and cook in your kitchen

If the thought of only eating your own cooking fills you with fear, some London chefs are offering a solution. Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck Group is offering the opportunity to hire one of its chefs to cook its Michelin-starred dishes in your home – and they bring the wine pairings too. 12: 51 chef James Cochran is currently running Crowdfunding bid to help get his acclaimed Scotch Bonnet chilli jam into supermarkets – to help him raise money, you can pay Cochran £1500 to have him cook in your kitchen. Similarly, chef and restaurateur Adam Handling is also offering to come and cook a private dinner or lunch at home, serving either a selection of his signature dishes or a customised tasting menu.

Make a donation to a charitable organisation or Crowdfunding campaign

Give what you can: Lina Stores has launched its own Go Fund Me page

The bottom line of all this is that the restaurant industry needs all the direct financial help it can get. Hospitality Action, a charity which works all year round to support workers in the sector facing moments of crisis, has launched an emergency appeal to try to combat the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Individual restaurants have also launched funding initiatives to help keep their staff working, and to supply vulnerable Londoners with meals. Lina Stores has started a Go Fund Me page, from which all donations will go towards paying staff and buying food to make meal packages, both for hospitality workers who have recently been made redundant and other at risk groups. Angelina in Dalston is working on a similar Crowdfunding campaign so that its staff can continue to cook and deliver meals to vulnerable Hackney residents. Instagram’s favourite bar chain Tonight Josephine has also launched a Crowdfunding campaign to try and help keep its 135 employees in work, promising bar tabs redeemable on reopening and distillery tours in exchange for donations.