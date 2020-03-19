🔥How to support other Londoners during the coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

1. Check on your elderly neighbours or anyone vulnerable in your area

It’s vital to look out for anyone more in need than most: that includes those who are older, have chronic illnesses or work in hospitals. Ask if you can buy them food supplies or medicine if you’re able – online, you’ll find examples of flyers you can put through neighbours’ doors, offering your services. If you’re batch cooking any meals for yourself, ask if you can make extra for anyone who lives close, and drop them off on the doorstep.

Finally, consider setting up a WhatsApp group for contacts in your area, where you can swap essentials if needed – loo paper for hand sanitiser, pasta for rice – and donate any surplus.

2. Support local businesses and the gig economy

There’s no need to abandon your usual Friday night out at the Italian restaurant down the road – just call up and ask if they’re doing takeaways instead, as many local cafes, bars and restaurants are at this time. If you can, consider making donations to the people and businesses losing wages in your area, from hairdressers to housekeepers, personal trainers, dog walkers and dry cleaners.

Furthermore, ask whether any of your favourite local hangouts are offering gift cards that you can redeem in the coming months, as any cash injections right now can go a long way towards helping small businesses survive.

3. Consider donating to charities battling the outbreak

If you’d like to donate to one of the worthwhile charities helping people affected by coronavirus, try The Red Cross, The Trussell Trust (who are collecting food donations for those unable to access supplies) or Beauty Banks (a charity that supplies essential toiletries to people in need, who have launched an emergency virus appeal).

4. Be mindful of what you share on social media

The virus isn’t the only thing that’s contagious right now: panic and fake news are spreading across social media like wildfire, including rumours of home remedies that can protect you.

Try to only share facts from trusted news sources and authorities like the World Health Organisation to keep misinformation at bay. And on that note, if you’re panicking, try to log off from the news for a couple of hours – information overload is rarely helpful for anxiety.

5. If it’s safe to do so, donate blood

Giving blood is always important, but when our NHS is as stretched as it is now, it becomes particularly crucial to help where you can. The Red Cross have confirmed that coronavirus cannot be transmitted via blood transfusion. Guidelines on the NHS’ dedicating blood donation website (blood.co.uk) outline who is suitable to give blood, and how to do so.

6. Keep talking

During times of self-isolation and social-distancing, it’s easy to stop communicating with friends and family – and forget that others might need a mood boost too. Call, Skype, FaceTime and message loved ones regularly, and get in touch with people you see less often to ask how they’re doing. You could even write a few handwritten letters, as nothing brightens up the day like something other than bills on the doormat.