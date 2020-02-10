🔥How to start a business: advice for budding entrepreneurs🔥

Starting a business can be a daunting task, because, well, where to begin?

There were 5.8 million small businesses recorded in the UK at the start of 2019 – and more than 200,000 private sector businesses compared to the year before. Competition is rife.

So how is it possible to turn a seed of an idea into a fully functioning company?

We asked start-up founders at Future London’s Digital Skills for Female Entrepreneurs event, hosted with partners Google Digital Garage, to share what they’ve learned from doing it themselves.

Find a community

“Find a community, a network of people that share your passion,” says YSYS founder and CEO Deborah Okenla.

She cites ‘For Working Ladies’, ‘Coders of Colour’ and ‘Pocket’ among examples of resources entrepreneurs might wish to turn to, to help them build a community.

Research the idea

Next, it’s about scrutinising your idea – because quitting a job for your side hustle on a gut feeling alone is pretty ill-advised.

“Having an idea is easy,” says Okenla. But next, would-be entrepreneurs need to ask themselves whether there’s evidence of demand for that idea.

Okenla suggests selecting a small group of people to try it out, using the example of a navigational app. “Once they’ve said, ‘Ok, I’m going to download the app and I’m going to use this app’, how many people do it and how long are they doing it for? Begin to measure the data and the metrics around that.

“If, within two weeks, five people download it, three people use it, two people returned it – then, you’ve got your metrics. Then you can say, ‘Actually, if I can do that in two weeks, now what happens if I have three years?’”

She adds: “Set yourself a three-month experiment. Say, ‘I’m going to go to this event, I’m going to run this test, I’m going to join this programme’. After three months, re-evaluate. ‘Is this now an opportunity for me to leave my job?’

“It might come up that no one downloaded the app and no one’s using it. Then you’ve got to scrap that idea, stay in your organisation, make sure you’re paying your bills, think of another idea and run the tests again.”

Sign-up to a programme

Of course there are programmes which can help along the way. Google For StartUps, YSYS’ six-week course ‘FoundersDoor’ – which guides young entrepreneurs through processes such as devising a market strategy and fundraising – as well as Future Girl Corp, for the next generation of female CEOs and founders, are but a few of the options out there.

Start a ‘to-do list’ diary

On a more administrative level, start a business diary and making sure you’re taking small steps regularly advises Freya Bromley, who runs lingerie business Bloom & Boudoir alongside her role as a copywriter. “Every day I tried to do one thing to get me closer to where I wanted to be. Sometimes that was just researching packaging ideas or buying a domain name. I didn’t have very much time, but I really had to make that a daily habit, because otherwise it just felt really overwhelming.”

Get up an hour early

Finding it difficult to fit everything in? Bromley began getting up an hour earlier so she could make her idea a reality. “When I was having my breakfast, that was time dedicated to thinking about my business and that was the time when I felt most energised and inspired, before I went to work,” she explains.

And finally…

Other ideas which could help turn those business dreams into reality, include keeping on top of your digital skills – learning, for instance, how digital marketing works or search engine optimisation – and, of course, networking, both in person and on social media.

It takes patience and perseverance to set up a business. But with research on your side, the right skills and a support network, you’ll find yourself well on your way.