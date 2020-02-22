🔥How to spend a rainy day out in London🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

You know the scenario: it’s been raining solid for what seems like 40 days, you’ve watched every box set on Netflix and you really can’t face another day of cabin fever under a duvet on the sofa.

Fear not, even when the weather says no, you can say yes to a great day out. So garner your enthusiasm and spirit of adventure, and head to one of these rainy day wonders.

Get fired-up

Along with E = MC2, the equation F (fire) + B (booze) + SLA (squashy leather armchair) = N (nirvana) is one of the universe’s great certainties. Once you’ve legged it on and off the Tube to a perfectly cosy hostelry, settle in for an hour or three by the soul-soothing flames with your best friend (or favourite book). Scarfes Bar at Holborn’s Rosewood hotel has a whopping great fireplace, incredibly sumptuous old-school décor, a cracking drinks list and walls full of caricatures by artist Gerald Scarfe.

An even better way of telling yourself just how lucky you are is to lounge by your warming fire while being able to see just how miserable it is out there. For this you must head to the river and there’s not much to rival The Gun in Docklands with its widescreen views across the Thames to the O2. Relax by the embers with a pint – perhaps a proper chip butty too – and watch smugly as the dull, grey world floats by.

(scarfesbar.com; thegundocklands.com)

Escape to another world

Otherworld

What you really want on days like these is to leave London altogether. Sadly, you’ve already run out of annual leave and your bank balance is pushing zero. But you’re not fazed, because you know a secret place in, er, Haggerston, where you control the seasons – and it’s yours for as little as £15. Welcome to Otherworld, a virtual reality paradise island.

Choose your season and experience, bring friends or family along on the adventure and say hasta la vista to the downpour outside – well, at least for an hour. They even provide real heat to mimic the sunshine. Ever fancied being an intergalactic DJ superstar or going on an odyssey with a tiny mouse? The next sodden day is your chance to do just that.

(other.world)

Channel your inner axe-wielder

Whistle Punks

Perhaps you are the type of person who simply can’t take their mind off how grim it is outside, whatever cosiness you are cocooned in. What you need is the total distraction of a strong drug – a legal, natural one, of course. May we suggest a shot of adrenaline. You’ll be pumped with the stuff if you head down to Whistle Punks in Vauxhall, where you can hurl an axe with (almost wild) abandon like a mighty urban Thor. Not intense enough?

Capital Karts in Barking has the longest indoor go-karting track in Britain and was twice voted the best indoor track in the country by Karting Magazine. Believe us, when it comes to thrills, heading into a hairpin bend at 45mph with a couple of psyched-up lunatics hot on your tail isn’t a million miles away from Lewis Hamilton territory.

(whistlepunks.com; capitalkarts.com)

Widescreen cocktails

You do not need us to tell you that a couple of hours in the company of a heart-warming/blood-curdling (delete as appropriate) movie makes a great escape from the drizzle.

But you might not know that the best place to view said film is the ever-so-intimate 56-seat Curzon cinema at boutique Sea Containers London hotel. Be sure to arrive a little early so you can order some hot food to nibble along with the action. However exhilarating or excruciating the movie was, wander through the hotel lobby afterwards to Lyaness. Here you can dissect the plot over stunningly good cocktails from the team behind Dandelyan, which was until recently the world’s best bar.

(curzonseacontainers.com; lyaness.com)

Game on

Your brain just loves to whir around and you adore a little mental competition. But there’s a problem if you stay at home: you can’t face yet another game of Scrabble and the boot is the only Monopoly piece you have left. Remedy this by dashing through the rain to Draughts café in Dalston, where more than 1,000 board games welcome you.

The staff here have undergone ‘extensive training’, so if you fancy learning to play a version of Game Of Thrones or a rare edition of gaming classic Carcassonne, they can show you the ropes. Craft beer from London Fields and home-made pie and mash will keep you sustained throughout the battle.

(draughtslondon.com)

ESPA Life at Corinthia

ESPA

If the terrible weather is unsettling you horribly and a warming fire or cosy cinema just isn’t going to cut it, your only option is utter indulgence. You’ll have to throw a hefty chunk of your wallet at it though. Probably the snuggest (try the heated loungers and private sleep pods), most luxuriant spa in London, ESPA Life at the Corinthia hotel is your ultimate destination. This place is a haven not just from the elements, but from the whole wide world.

After you’ve given yourself up to the vitality pool and amphitheatre sauna – plus, perhaps, a harmonising rose salt ritual treatment – you could even return home with the perfect red carpet blow dry from the onsite Daniel Galvin salon. After all this, we would suggest not skimping on the taxi home.

Day spa experiences from £225 (espalifeatcorinthia.com)