🔥How to make Mallika Basu's comforting rice and lentil bowl🔥

Laced with ghee, this creamy lentil and rice preparation is undoubtedly the best comfort food.

Khichdi (pronounced khich-ri) is lauded as a remedy for everything from the common cold and dodgy tummies to when a hug is of the essence. This recipe is for the simplest version ever, although I have been fed a version with no spices at all in it.

You can ramp this recipe up or down depending on what you’re in the mood for, adding more whole spices, a chopped onion or some mixed vegetables to the bubbling lentils.

The best way to enjoy khichdi is with crispy things, such as papad and pakoras, and a dollop of pickle. It also has a great affinity with spicy food, especially when served with yogurt. Master this recipe and you’ll be hooked in no time.

Ingredients

One-third cup skinless Moong (yellow lentils)

One cup uncooked basmati rice

1 large bay leaf

2 inch stick cinnamon

1 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp ghee

Salt to taste

Full kettle of freshly boiled water

Method

Place the lentils and rice in a sieve and wash thoroughly under a cold tap, until the water runs clear.

Put the washed rice and lentils in a medium saucepan, toss in the bay leaf and cinnamon, mix in three cups of freshly boiled water and bring the lot back to a rolling boil on medium high heat.

As foam rises to the surface, remove it with a spoon, and then mix in the turmeric. Keep the mixture bubbling for 20 minutes adding a cup of water every time it dries out. You may need as much as two and a half cups of water to get the runny consistency of khichdi.

When it’s done, stir through the ghee and add salt to taste.

Mallika Basu is an Indian food writer and columnist. See her recipes here and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @MallikaBasu_.