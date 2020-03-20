🔥How to make creme egg flapjacks🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Each year, between January and April, creme eggs magically appear in supermarkets once again and we all collectively lose our minds – Brits consume around 200 million creme eggs in this four-month window each year.

Luckily, all of this creme egg stashing is about to pay off as Cadbury has just released a creme egg-centric cookbook filled with 60 delicious fondant-filled recipes.

The Cadbury Creme Egg cookbook was made in partnership with Harper Collins and retails for £9.99 (you can buy it from Waterstones, Cadbury Gifts Direct, Tesco or Asda).

Recipes in the book were conceived by Great British Bake-Off quarter finalist Martha Collison, baker Natalie Thomson and London-based award-winning cake designer, Georgia Green. The book sees creme egg-inspired fudge, roulade, pavlova, brownies, cookies and even sourdough.

Raphael Capitani, Brand Manager, Cadbury Creme Egg, said in a statement: “We’ve been on a culinary quest curating the Cadbury Creme Egg Cookbook with 60 delicious Creme Egg recipes. Whether you’ve got a bake sale, a birthday or looking for an ideal gift for a Cadbury Creme Egg fan, this book is for you.”

To celebrate the release, Cadbury has exclusively shared with the Standard its recipe for creme egg flapjacks, which you can see below.

Creme egg flapjacks

Makes 20

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

200g butter

175g golden syrup

100g light brown sugar

250g jumbo oats

100g plain flour

2 creme eggs

For the topping:

60g white chocolate

Yellow food colouring

Method

Preheat the oven to 170C/fan 150C/gas 4 and grease and line a 20cm x 30cm shallow baking tin with baking parchment.

Heat the butter, golden syrup and sugar in a pan over a gentle heat and stir until melted.

Put the oats and flour in a mixing bowl, pour over the melted butter mix, stir well to combine and spoon into the prepared baking tin. Cut the creme eggs into small pieces and dot over the surface of the flapjack pushing into the oats slightly.

Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until golden and set. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then leave to cool for an hour on a wire rack.

Melt the white chocolate in the microwave on a medium heat, or set over a pan of gently simmering water, drizzle half over the flapjack, then colour the other half with a little yellow food colouring and drizzle again criss crossing the white drizzle.

Leave the chocolate to set before cutting the flapjacks into squares. They will keep for up to a week stored in an airtight container.

