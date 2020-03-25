🔥How to make Clodagh McKenna's spring vegetable noodle soup🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Today I’ve gone for my spring vegetable noodle soup, which only takes about 20 minutes from start to finish. It’s one of my favourite quick-fix, weeknight suppers and there are so many variations.

It’s a good base to work from at the moment as you can use bits and pieces that otherwise may go to waste. Try adding cooked prawns or leftover roast chicken, pork or beef, which is best shredded.

For a vegan option, fry tofu and add it at the last minute. The whole dish is flexible. You can use egg, soba or wholemeal noodles, depending on what you have in the cupboard, and any green vegetable will work.

During these challenging times I’ve also been making cookery videos every day at home and posting them on my Instagram. These are just easy recipes to keep you inspired, from carrot cake to a classic Italian tomato sauce. Today it’s an egg-free carbonara. Pop on for a cook-along @clodagh_mckenna.

Ingredients

2 litres water

1 vegetable stock cube

2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and sliced

1 red chilli, de-seeded and sliced

1 clove of garlic, peeled and sliced

4 scallions, sliced

16 French beans, cut into 2-inch pieces

200g purple sprouting broccoli heads

100g kale

300g / 4 nests of egg noodles

2 tbsps flat leaf parsley, chopped

Sea salt, freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Place a large saucepan over a medium heat and pour in the water. Whisk in the vegetable stock, and then stir in the ginger, chilli and garlic. Leave to simmer for five minutes.

2. Add the vegetables to the stock, seasoning with salt and pepper.

3. Next add the egg noodles; allow them to cook for a minute and then give them a good stir.

4. Lastly, add the chopped fresh flat leaf parsley, stir and cook for another five minutes. It’s as easy at that. Simply serve in warmed bowls and tuck in.

