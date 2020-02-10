🔥How to learn a new language from your phone🔥

When it comes to speaking foreign languages, most Brits have little to, ehem, shout about. A recent EU survey revealed 65% of the UK population cannot speak any language other than English. And it gets worse…

The study also revealed that of all European citizens, the UK’s record on foreign language-speaking was the poorest.

What a sorry state of affairs that is.

But why not buck the trend? It’s still January, meaning there is still plenty of time to make that final New Year’s resolution…

Learning a new language needn’t be time-consuming or arduous. In fact, thanks to a number of easy-to-use language apps and platforms available through your smartphone, it can actually be fairly straight-forward.

Duolingo

It has more than 300 million users across the world which means it’s a safe assumption it works. Or at the very least, it’s enjoyable.

Dominating the world of language apps, Duolingo is both free and easy to use. Oh, and it’s fun as well.

It makes learning a language akin to gaming. Words are organised into skills and learners earn points for completing lessons (but lose lives for any mistakes).

It teaches you to read, write and speak – in over 52 languages.

duolingo.com

Babbel

Through Babbel you can get to grips with 14 different languages, including French and Spanish, Portuguese and Turkish.

You have to take out a subscription to use it, however the fee is reasonable and once you’ve subscribed, you get given access to every course and level in your language of choice.

Lessons last between 10 and 15 minutes, so they’re great for those short on time. And with their Review Manager, you can easily go back over what you’ve learned to ensure you’ve got it all down correctly.

Babbel classes can be accessed across a number devices – your phone, your laptop, your tablet – and through their speech recognition technology you can even practise having conversations out loud.

Yearly subscriptions cost £4.75 a month, or for a month’s subscription, it’s £9.99.

babbel.com

Busuu

Whether it’s listening, speaking, reading or writing, language platform Busuu can help.

Offering over 1,000 lessons in 12 languages – from French and Italian, to Russian and Arabic – each course has been based on the Common European Framework of Reference and encompasses four of the six CEFR stages, taking users from Beginner status right up to Upper Intermediate.

Through their 10-minute lessons, this therefore means you could master everything from the basics – introductions and food ordering, for example – to discussing the news and writing stories.

Best of all, Basuu’s extensive online community will give you feedback on written work you submit.

For a ‘casual learner’ Premium subscription, it’s £5.83 a month, but if you’re keen to go fluent and fancy a Premium Plus account, the monthly cost is £6.66.

busuu.com

Drops

Drops is all about word games, five-minute activities which can be taken on daily.

Clear and easy to use, the idea is to connect words with images to develop a comprehensive vocabulary. You can learn over 2,600 words that way, which they claim account for ‘90% of everyday word usage’.

Take your pick from more than 30 languages – including Maori, Tagalog and Samoan. And best of all, it’s free!

languagedrops.com