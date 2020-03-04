🔥How to improve your mental wellbeing: From gardening to singing classes🔥

Demanding jobs, long hours, and high housing and living costs are facts of life for many Londoners. And then there are the other pressures we can find ourselves facing: frustrations with our boss or progress at work; worries about relationships or family; the difficulty of juggling life commitments and finding time for ourselves.

When these issues build up, the result can be burn out and exhaustion, says counsellor Lesley Ludlow, who says she has clients who arrive unable to sleep or think clearly. Some people report feeling like they are functioning like robots, she explains; numb with stress and unable to feel empathy.

Trying to be aware of issues and to address them early is important — though not always easy. While we remember to brush our teeth or wash our hair, we may forget to look after our mental health, notes Ludlow, a British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy accredited counsellor based in Croydon.

Exercise such as running, swimming or yoga can be a good first step if you’re trying to improve mental wellbeing, she advises, because it removes you from the workplace. “I say to people who work in offices, you must have a lunch break and you must have a walk. If you can’t get enough sleep it affects you. You need to prioritise your sleep. You do that with exercise, with yoga.”

Isabel Tew, 30, found joining a yoga studio helped her stay in good mental health after a few years of struggling. Three years ago, she was working as a management consultant, which often involved long days and a lot of stress. She was beginning most days feeling anxious: on the Tube in the mornings, she’d find her mind racing and she’d struggle to breathe.

Afterwards, she was able to carry on and head into the office, but she realised she didn’t want to continue dealing with daily panic attacks. “I was in my late 20s and I didn’t want to live my life panicked about going to work,” she says.

Tew found yoga through a deal at a local studio which gave her a strong introduction through a 40-day course which involved yoga and meditation classes. Afterwards, she felt something was different. “It wasn’t like ‘My whole life has changed’, but I was like, ‘Oh, I’m feeling better’.”

That motivated her to start meditating every day, building up from 10 minutes to an hour. At first her mind drifted. But the more she practised, the more she found she was able to stay in the moment — and as she started to feel calmer, she began noticing her own patterns of thinking. Her practice now sees Tew — who now works as a part-time yoga teacher and wellness consultant — attending 10-day meditation bootcamps.

But if yoga and meditation aren’t for you, many people find that different hobbies can help them find calm. Ludlow suggests investigating whether you’d enjoy singing in a choir, taking a class in an area such as art or, if you have access to outside space, considering gardening. “There’s a lot of research on the benefits of gardening,” she explains.

“It’s a great one; you’re working with the soil, producing stuff, you’re outside in the fresh air. It switches your head off: you go to the allotments and don’t think about anything other than what you are doing.”

Finding someone you can talk to about your feelings and experiences is often key. While many people find it beneficial to confide in friends and family when they are feeling stressed or unhappy, there are other points when talking to a therapist can be helpful, Ludlow says.

“One thing I hear clients saying is that they can see the look in their friends faces, when the friend is going, ‘Oh God, she’s still stuck on this? Why is she still going on about this?’”

Friends can only support up to a point, while therapists can be more objective, she argues.

“They’re there to help you — they’re not going to get fed up with listening to the story over and over again.”

Ludlow helps people explore the source of their anxiety, and what lies behind their feelings of sadness, anger or stress. “Understanding what is driving your actions or emotions can give you clarity and help you change,” she explains. “If you can understand what’s going on inside you, you will feel much better,” she says.

“If you don’t talk about it, it stays inside, it ferments. “Counselling helps people relax; they are untangling themselves.”