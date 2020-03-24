🔥How to go vegan in 2019🔥

According to The Vegan Society, the number of vegans in Britain doubled from 2014 to 2016 so it should be easier than it’s ever been to go vegan in 2019.

Veganuary, promoted every January for foodies eager to try a plant-based diet, grew by a record 183 per cent in 2018, with up to 168,542 people signing up to go vegan.

But veganism is a tough nut to crack for many people and can require a total reconfiguration of how you think about what and how you eat.

Once a die-hard cheese lover, now a passionate vegan, TV star Lucy Watson offers her tips on how to beat the cravings and go over to the plant side.

What are the benefits of being vegan?

Going fully vegan is a huge lifestyle change so you’ll need something more than a whim to motivate you to stick to it.

It can be a good idea to looking into the benefits of veganism before you start. Lucy says Netflix is a good place to start.

“Everyone should definitely watch the documentary Cowspriacy which is all about the environmental issues around animal agriculture.”

Make the most of Veganuary

Quite often you need a push to start a drastic change and the month of January can be ideal time to kick things off with a new year’s resolution or two for inspiration.

All the big supermarkets have a greater selection of plant-based foods than ever before, so you shouldn’t have to change your shopping routine.

Lucy has her own ready meal selection with Waitrose for when you need an easy dinner in a hurry.

Tesco has a ‘Wicked Kitchen’ range which has been designed by a former Wholefoods executive. This year they added the infamous plant-based ‘bleeding’ burger, a hit on social media, from US brand Beyond Meat.

ASDA have also tapped into the market with their new lower price range accredited by The Vegan Society, with items starting at £1.50.

Find a good cheese alternative

Especially if you’re already vegetarian, cheese can often be one of the hardest foods to give up but Lucy has some great alternative suggestions, which won’t make you feel like you’re missing out.

“I make my own cashew nut ‘cheese’ sauce which consists of cashews, water, garlic and herbs,” she says.

“Alternatively you can buy so many ready-made vegan cheeses now. I love Kinda Co. which is a small company who make a lovely Camembert, made out of cashews.

“I also love Follow Your Heart who do a great version of parmesan which I sprinkle over pasta.”

Find Lucy Watson’s three favourite vegan recipes at Wren Kitchens