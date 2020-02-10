🔥How to go plastic-free in the office – and convince your boss to get on-board too🔥

Take a look at your desk. What do you see? Some pens and a few document files? A calculator, chocolate bar or a letter tray? Sticky notes, an index box, a tube of handcream?

Are you seeing what we’re seeing? Plastic – a veritable sea of the stuff.

Many of us may be working on avoiding single-use bottles and takeaway coffee cups, and swapping our single-use carrier bags for bags for life from the supermarket or cotton totes, but plastic remains very much a part of daily life – particularly when it comes to work.

But just because it’s happening in the office, doesn’t mean we should ignore it. While completely eradicating plastic use at work may not be feasible in every office, most of us could probably be doing more to reduce our reliance on single-use items.

Complete a plastic audit –​ of your desk

Examine the plastic in front of you. What can you do without in future?

Do your papers need to be filed in plastic pockets? Could you switch to writing with a refillable pen instead of a single use ballpoint? How necessary is your piece of mid-afternoon chewing gum? (The majority of which contains plastic – surprise!)

Scrutinise your plastic use, create a list of possible changes, then choose a small number you’ll change to begin with.

Use the recycling bin – correctly

It’s pretty obvious, but if your office has a recycling bin, then use it. More specifically, use it correctly. Ensure you only dispose of plastic that can actually be recycled: don’t presume, check for symbols on the back of packaging.

Also make sure you clean plastic items before disposing of them. This prevents contamination which could render the entire bin load unrecyclable.

If you’re really serious about recycling, consider removing your under-desk bin (if your employer hasn’t already made that choice for you). Nothing is likely to make you re-consider your plastic use more than removing the easy way of getting rid of it.

Choose the water fountain

It’s what it’s there for – no need to buy bottled water to drink in the office.

If you remember to bring in a glass tumbler from home, you’ll reduce the temptation to use the plastic cups provided.

A decent reusable water bottle can also help keep your water chilled, and remind you how much (or little) you’ve drunk during the day.

Recycle used pens

Did you know it’s possible to recycle pens? TerraCycle has partnered with BIC to create The Writing Instruments Recycling Programme; an initiative encouraging communities to take their used writing materials to public access drop-off locations – run by a network of schools – where they get sent off for recycling.

The programme currently accepts all brands of pens, highlighters, markers and correctional fluids. Glue sticks, rulers and rubbers are not currently received, however.

Once schools have collected enough product, they post it to TerraCycle’s warehouse.

There, the materials are cleaned, melted down into pellets, and used to make new products – such as garden furniture, waste bins and even paving stones.

Click here to find your nearest drop-off point.

It’s worth noting that TerraCycle have now also partnered with Rymans, to offer drop-off locations at 760 Rymans stores across the UK.

Don’t forget about personal care products

Pots of vitamins, hand sanitizers, lip balms and hand creams – they’re a regular feature on office desks and more often than not, they’re packaged in plastic.

It’s helpful then, that TerraCyle also operate The Personal Care and Beauty Recycling Programme.

In the same way as the pen scheme, you simply take your personal care and beauty product packaging – which might include the packaging for plastic wipes, empty pots, flexible plastic tubes and/or plastic roll-on deodorants – to the nearest drop-off point.

To locate yours – and find out more about what can and can’t be accepted – click here.

Bring in a packed lunch

According to Plastic Free City, the average City of London worker uses approximately 1,000 pieces of single-use plastic each year at work alone, with the majority coming from lunches bought on-the-go.

Bringing in your own packed lunch – wrapped in beeswax wraps or stored in a container – could help to greatly reduce this waste.

If crisps and confectionery feature on the menu, know TerraCycle have recycling programmes for those too.

(For crisps, click here or here, and for confectionery, click here.​)

Become your office anti-plastic champ

If you can do it, so can everyone else. There are myriad ways in which an office can reduce its dependence on plastic and once you’ve taken personal action, consider speaking to your boss about whether the business could also take steps to reduce plastic waste.

Ideas you might like to suggest include swapping plastic cutlery in work canteens for metal or compostable alternatives; supplying water bottles and glasses for meetings; and installing more recycling bins.

You could also recommend your boss conducts a plastic audit of the entire office to find out where changes can be made.

Encourage them to take our Plastic-Free Pledge as well.