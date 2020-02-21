🔥How to get tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird starring Rhys Ifans at London's Gielgud Theatre🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird is set to open in the West End, 60 years after the book was published.

Harper Lee’s Pulitzer-winning book comes to life with Rhys Ifans in the main role.

The play had a bit of a bumpy start, after the late novelist’s estate said Sorkin had changed too much of the story and threatened to sue – but it was settled amicably and the show enjoyed a year-long run on Broadway prior to this transfer.

Here’s what you need to know about getting tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird

How to get tickets for To Kill a Mockingbird

Tickets are on sale now. Buy tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird with GO London.

Thousands of new tickets have also been released today for the new booking period (September-October).

When and where is To Kill a Mockingbird running?

The play will open on June 11, with previews starting from May 21 at the Gielgud Theatre. It will run until October 31, having extended.

Who is in the cast?

Rhys Ifans is starring as Atticus Finch in the play, which has been adapted by Aaron Sorkin. We don’t know who else is in the cast just yet, though the creative team is headed by director Barlett Sher. The show is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel.

What is To Kill a Mockingbird about?

Harper Lee’s book was inspired by her own childhood in Alabama, with the character of Atticus Finch based on her father. It follows the small-town lawyer and his daughter Scout and son Jem during the Great Depression.

The story of racial injustice and childhood innocence, set in 1934, has sold 45 million copies around the world, and the production will coincide with the 60th anniversary of the book’s publication.

London theatre to look forward to in 2020

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets