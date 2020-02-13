🔥How to get Reading and Leeds tickets: From weekend camping to day passes🔥

Going Out in London Discover

If you’re hoping to go to either Reading or Leeds festival this year, then the time has come — tickets are on sale now.

The two events, which share a line-up and run concurrently across the weekend of August 28-30, confirmed a host of acts earlier this week.

Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Rage Against The Machine are set to headline, with the likes of Migos, Gerry Cinnamon, Courteeners and Two Door Cinema Club joining them.

Elsewhere, there will be performances from Sam Fender, AJ Tracey, Idles, Mahalia, Mabel and more.

Want to secure your spot? This is how to do it.

How to get tickets to Reading and Leeds festivals 2020

There are a number of ticket options for both festivals, all of which range in price.

Weekend tickets, which give festival-goers access from Thursday August 27 until Sunday August 30, are currently priced at £232. If you want to get in a day earlier — in order to find the best camping spot, or just to soak up the atmosphere a little longer — then you can buy a £25 add-on.

Day tickets are also available. These will get you in on either the Friday, Saturday or Sunday, but you won’t be allowed to stay the night. Friday and Saturday passes are both priced at £81.50 each, while Sunday is marginally more expensive, costing £86.50.

Whichever you choose, tickets are a big outlay, so you can also spread the cost over a number of months with an instalment plan. You can split a weekend ticket into four separate payments of the total amount.

All weekend tickets include camping access, but if you want to bring a campervan, separate passes will be needed (£75 per vehicle). Elsewhere, you can buy car park passes (£21) and a number of premium add-ons, from locker hire to luxury loos.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

