🔥How to get papped by street style photographers during fashion week🔥

New York Fashion Week kicked off on Monday and with it, the sartorial spectacular known as fashion month.

As the world’s most stylish embark on the marathon international show schedule, our feeds are flooded with the best of the season’s street style.

To become the object of a photographer’s lens is the holy grail for any fashion aficionado worth their salt, but with an abundance of stylish dressers lurking around every show, ensuring selection is by no means an easy feat.

We spoke to four of London’s best street style paps to find out what it is they’re looking for.

Street style by Mooez Ali @moeez

Act natural

Jonathan Daniel Price, @garconjon: Overall, it’s about appearing authentic. The subject who looks like they wear these clothes all year around, rather than put on a show for fashion week catches my attention.

Copenhagen Fashion Week AW20 street style

Andrew Barber, @omnistyle: You have to be true to yourself when wearing an outfit and ask yourself why you are wearing it. As a street style photographer, I love capturing natural moments during fashion week, I find it easy to spot someone who is uncomfortable wearing something. A guy’s style should be an expression of themselves, sometimes unique, fun and comfortable.

Moeez Ali, @moeez: First and foremost, I look for people who look comfortable and confident with what they’re wearing, so you can really tell it’s their style. I can tell when someone is comfortable by how they walk, their facial expressions and their general demeanour.

Street style by Chiara Maria Grioni @chiaraobscura

Have attitude, but not too much

Andrew Barber, @omnistyle: I like it when the person wearing the outfit exudes confidence and attitude, all of these attributes are exciting to capture providing it suits the person wearing the outfit. The cost of the outfit and who designed it is not always the focus for me, but the combination between the owner and his style of clothing is what excites me most.

Moeez Ali, @mooez: Attitude is good, but not too much – you can tell when someone is walking around to try and get shot (I avoid shooting those people) versus someone who is genuinely just walking to and from their destination (I don’t like asking people to stop for me as I prefer 100 per cent candid shots).

Street style by Jonathan Daniel Pryce @garconjon

Details, details…

Chiara Marina Grioni, @chiaraobscura: I particularly love shooting details, as they can create abstract images, which I find very interesting.

Moeez Ali, @moeez: I like it when people add their own twist to a look or they style it nicely with something else – usually it’s the accessories that make the difference

Street style by Chiara Maria Grioni @chiaraobscura

Jonathan Daniel Price, @garconjon: Details are important, like a worn-in vintage hat or unusual way of wearing an overcoat. My personal taste does play a big part in what I like to photograph.

Andrew Barber, @omnistyle: Hidden messages, cool prints and distinct shapes or textures on outfits catch my attention.

Street style by Moeez Ali @moeez

Stand somewhere pretty

Chiara Marina Grioni, @chiaraobscura: I love the way colours, lines, shapes work together and I will include an interesting background if it’s available.

Moeez Ali, @moeez: I do try to wait for the person to be around something cool in the background, usually something that has a colour that works well with what the person is wearing.

Street style by Andrew Barber @omnistyle

Happy posing people!