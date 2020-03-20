🔥How to get more inventory space in Animal Crossing: New Horizons🔥

As you begin your new life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is released today, you might notice how few items you can actually carry when you get started.

Inventory space is one of the most important things in Animal Crossing because it dictates how much stuff you can cram into your pockets to either sell or use for crafting.

Much like older Animal Crossing games, expanding your inventory is fairly simple and happens as you progress further into the game.

In New Horizons, a lot of crafting items like logs, stones and iron nuggets will stack up to 30. Other things like fish and your individual tools, however, don’t stack and will fill up your inventory quick.

Being able to carry more means you can do more things around your island as you make the daily rounds – allowing you to use your time efficiently by selling, delivering fossils and bugs to Blathers and crafting all you need in one fell swoop.

The inventory does begin rather small, but the good news is that you can expand it easily by using Nook Miles.

You’ll find a handy ATM in the Resident Services building with Tom Nook. This station is where you can also begin to pay off your heaving debt to the money-hungry raccoon.

Another feature the ATM offers is using your Nook Miles, which is another currency separate from Bells, to redeem expanded inventory slots, DIY recipes, new clothes and mail-order shopping.

You’ll earn nook miles as a reward for completing challenges. Anything from picking up a certain number of bugs to hitting rocks to chatting with your animal neighbours – you will naturally earn Nook Miles by playing the game.

After you’ve played the game for a number of days, you’ll find the Pocket Organisation Guide item for sale and buying this will expand your inventory by 10 slots.

They cost thousands of Nook Miles each, so make sure you have some squirrelled away somewhere.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases today on Nintendo Switch. Read our full review of the game here.