🔥How to Get Away with Murder season 6 returns for its final episodes this week🔥

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Matt McGorry,Jack Falahee,Aja Naomi King,Viola Davis,Liza Weil,Billy Brown and Charlie Webber attend PaleyLive NY: ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ at The Paley Center for Media on November 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) It’s been a long wait, but How to Get Away with Murder season 6 is finally back this Thursday with the first of the last six episodes.The time has finally come! How to Get Away with Murder is back this Thursday with the first of its final episodes. Excuse me while I weep.Six years of watching a show is a long time, and I’m sure I’m not the only one who cannot believe it’s finally coming to an end.On April 2, we will begin the final journey, starting with the tenth episode of the season, “We’re Not Getting Away With It.” This second half of the season consists of six episodes with the finale most likely airing on Thursday, May 14. What will happen during this season is anyone’s guess.Check out the preview for the second half of the season below!Who would have thought Wes was going to come back? He was dead! Or is it his evil twin? I would put nothing past the writers.And the biggest question for these last episodes is: what will happen to Annalise? Will she end up actually dead? Or is her funeral actually a trick to help her escape all the things she’s tried to keep hidden?But that’s not the only storyline that needs to be wrapped up. Where is Laurel and will she reunite with her friends? Who killed Asher? Will Oliver end up in jail for confessing that he killed Asher even though he didn’t? Will Bonnie ever be happy? We need answers!Whatever happens in these last episodes, one thing is for sure: they’re going to be filled with drama. How to Get Away with Murder is nothing if not a primetime soap opera filled with revenge, murder, betrayal, love, and hate. I cannot wait to see what happens next!If you haven’t started already, now is the perfect time to binge the first five seasons on Netflix. Season 6 won’t make it onto the streaming service until 30 days after the finale, so probably around late May or early June.Are you ready for How to Get Away with Murder to end? What do you think will happen this season? Let us know in the comments below!