🔥How to fall in love with your kitchen again while working from home🔥

Ever fancied pristine Insta-tastic spice cupboards? Clearly labelled jars of lentil love? Painstakingly and meticulously filed freezers and fridges that deliver meals as you need them? Now that we’re stuck at home, there is no better time to reboot your kitchen with a fresh approach to your pantry, spices, food waste and food storage that will deliver sanity well after the chaos of coronavirus concludes.

So, wash your hands, get your elbow grease on and here are some of my top tips for long overdue kitchen admin to get stuck into now:

Raid the pantry

Go Sherlock on your stock of dry goods so you know what you have and make sure everything is labelled, with use-by dates. I cut the packet label out and place this inside the clear storage jar to avoid having to create another one.

Streamline your spices

Make sure every spice is in an airtight jar and labelled, extra packets/sachets stored in airtight containers for refills. Standard office labels work best. Throw out any unlabelled spices you no longer recognise, you will never miraculously remember.

Use what you’ve got

Instead of hoarding supplies, research recipes that use ingredients you already have and use them up first. I often use the index in cookbooks to pick recipes. Only buy what you need to complete a recipe and then too, if you can’t do without it. Same rules apply for what’s in your fridge and freezer.

Create a storage system

Organise everything in groups, i.e. grains and pulses, tins, oils etc placing what you use often in front or at eye level.

Manage your empty storage

Wash and sterilise all empty or near empty glass jars, removing lids and rubber seals. A hot dishwasher clean followed by 10-12 minutes in an oven preheated to 160C (140C for fan assisted ovens) should do it. Wash and dunk the lids and seals in freshly boiled water before drying and using.

Revisit your Tupperware

You know the ones lying on the bottom of your drawer? With all the lids missing? Yes those. Get rid of the ones that remain cover free unless you have reusable silicon lids. Also look out for lidded glass food storage containers, which go effortlessly from the fridge and freezer to the oven, microwave and dishwasher.

Mine those cookbooks

There never was a better time to put your cookbook shelf to good use. Flip through them at solitary leisure, picking new recipes you’d like to try and cuisines you’d like to master. Now is your golden opportunity to become a more varied home cook.

File your favourites

Newspapers, magazines and the Internet are also awash with tried and tested simple, nutritious and delicious recipes. Do old school cut-outs, scrapbook style, to make a handy directory of recipes for months and years to come.

Start a meal planner

If you don’t already, create weekly meal plans. These don’t have to be written in stone – I often ignore mine completely – but they are a useful loose guide to home cooking and an insight to what remains (see point three).

Good habits are for life, not just a season

The forced time at home could be just the ingredient you need to develop a better relationship with your home kitchen, so get stuck in and create lasting habits.