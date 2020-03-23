🔥How to dress from the waist up for your Zoom meetings🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Despite the fact that most of us are working from home and likely in a more relaxed and comfort-focused state of mind when it comes to getting dressed, keeping up the allure of professionalism remains key when it comes to the flurry of conference calls that are now a mainstay of our day.

For the last week we’ve been dabbling in the novel art of dressing from the waist up – namely looking polished and professional on top whilst (potentially though not exclusively) remaining in PJs down below. Yep – business in front and party in the back has a whole new meaning.

Here are our top tips for looking good above deck.

Frilled, ruffled, broderie anglaise or razor-sharp, intriguing necklines are where it’s at right now. ‘A great collar lends instant polish, making it seem like you took the time to consider your outfit, while your colleagues are none-the-wiser to the reality,’ says junior fashion editor Jessica Skeete-Cross.

See below our favourites from Comme Des Garcons Girl £250, Ganni £150 and Zara £29.99. Simple tailoring and statement knits can have a similar effect.

Big collar shirts

Consider delving into your jewellery box too. ‘Throwing on some hoop earrings or a necklace can quickly and easily upgrade the simplest outfit, ensuring that you look more pulled together than fresh from the bedroom floor,’ recommends fashion editor Sophie Paxton. Coated gold hoops make for an ultra-cool take on a classic. We also love the unique incarnations from Australian brand Dinosaur Designs and the crystal embellished huggie hoops from Maria Black.

Dinosaur Designs

A little makeup goes a long way when it comes to looking sharper than you deserve. ‘Conveniently Zoom’s ‘touch up my appearance’ feature (click on the settings tab in the upper right corner of the homepage to find it), lends a skin a dewy finish so you can skip foundation,’ says beauty director Rose Beer. Instead add a dash of mascara to widen the eyes – we love Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, £23 and pat on a cream blush like Stila Convertible Colour in Gerbera, £16 to add an alfresco flush that is anything but. Time with the big boss? Take your favourite red lipstick out of isolation. Chanel Rouge Coco Lipstick in Etienne, £31 will do just the trick. ​