🔥How to do group video calls on WhatsApp to keep in touch with all your friends🔥

WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps in the UK and across the world, with around 1.6 billion active users keeping in touch by instant message and calls.

But did you realise you can carry out group calls and video calls on the app?

The feature was introduced in July 2018 to allow group voice calls and video calls with up to three people at the same time.

The benefit of using WhatsApp’s call feature is that all its calls, including group video calls, are end-to-end encrypted, just like its normal messages and calls.

This means that the chat is protected and can’t be intercepted by outside hackers.

Here’s how it works.

How to do a group video call on WhatsApp​

Make sure you have the latest iOS or Android version of WhatsApp

​

Open up the app and start a one-on-one video call with a contact



If you want to add more people in, simply click the ‘add participant’ button at the top right of your screen



Keep adding until you hit the four people video chat limit.

WhatsApp’s new group chat feature allows you to video call up to three people (WhatsApp)

WhatsApp users spend over two billion minutes on calls every day, and that’s certainly set to increase in the time of social distancing.

Yet, it’s interesting that you can only video chat with a maximum of only four people on the platform. This is the same for Instagram, which only recently received the group call update after its parent company Facebook announced the new feature in May 2018 (Instagram and WhatsApp are both owned by Facebook).

But, if speaking to four people simultaneously isn’t enough for you, you can always turn to Snapchat. The app allows people to video chat with up to 16 people, as well as group calls with up to 32 people.

So if you have more than three friends who you need to speak to at any one time, there’s always another group video chat platform out there.