🔥How to do a super-effective at-home facial, according to skincare guru Andrea Pfeffer🔥

One of the many difficult things about this nationwide lockdown period we have entered is the effect it can have on our skin.

Being stuck inside means skin doesn’t get as much of the precious vitamin D it needs to glow, plus the anxiety and insomnia many of us are experiencing can lead to dull, lacklustre skin and breakouts.

But just because we can no longer pop to our favourite salon for a facial, doesn’t mean we can’t give our skin a little TLC at home. In fact, all this extra time on our hands, makes isolation the perfect time for a little self-care.

Fancy giving yourself or a loved one a salon-quality facial at home? We spoke to Andrea Pfeffer, founder of Fitzrovia skincare clinic Pfeffer Sal, to get some tips on where to begin.

Andrea Pfeffer, founder of skincare clinic Pfeffer Sal

“Before you start, determine your focus for your facial. Are you looking to decongest the skin, to aid hydration, reduce pigmentation, or just deliver a healthy glow? Each focus will require slightly different products and approaches,” she says.

Pfeffer Sal has created six tailored home facial packs designed to target different skin needs, like overall skin health, pigmentation, acne and congestion, rejuvenation, sensitivity, and glow. The salon is also offering customers the option book virtual treatment slots with therapists on hand to guide people through the treatment process.

The most important thing to do when performing an at home facial, according to Pfeffer, is to create a beautiful relaxing space, get in your comfy clothes, play some nice music, and set the scene for a relaxing moment without distractions. Lay out your products, take a deep breath and drop those shoulders. And begin.

Step 1: The Cleanse

Begin your facial with a double cleanse to ensure your skin is perfectly prepped for all your other precious potions. Use lukewarm water for your cleanse as extreme temperatures put stress on your skin’s blood supply and may lead to redness, broken veins, dehydration and a compromised barrier. Take your time cleansing, and really get into the corners of the nose, hairline and behind the ears as these areas are often forgotten and are hotspots for blackheads and congestion. Take your cleanse down your neck and onto your chest too. If you have more than one cleanser to hand, use a balmy one first to dissolve any make up and grime, then a milky or creamy cleanser second. No cleanser at all? Coconut oil is a great emergency cleanser if you’re out!

Products:

Whipped Cleanser, £38, Botane. Shop it here

Cleanser 27, £40, Cosmetics 27. Shop it here

Step 2: Exfoliation

Exfoliation should be the next step, as it will buff away dead skin cells and other debris that could block the penetration of your serums. When you apply exfoliators that contain enzymes (better for sensitive skin) or mild concentration of acids (great for texture, acne, and sun damage) it is normal to experience some tingling sensation. If this happens you can gently tap with your fingers all over your face like you are playing piano. It is our little distraction technique we use in treatments which helps to take your mind off the discomfort, but also a way to subtly stimulate microcirculation which means better absorption of the product. If you don’t have an exfoliator, apply honey to the skin and gently tap, the sticky honey will pick up any dead skin cells. Then rinse with warm water.

Products:

Reveal exfoliating serum, £80, Synergie. Shop it here

Rescue Skin Peel, £65, Ling. Shop it here

Step 3: Serums

Next, apply your serums – a general rule for skincare routines is thinnest to thickest so remember that if you’re layering many different products. Keep your serums in the fridge so they have a cooling effect when you apply them. If your serums have enough slip use this time to give yourself a quick massage either with your hands or with a massage tool if you have one to hand.

Products:

Essential Serum, £85, Pfeffer Sal. Shop it here

Sublime Radiance Concentrate, £105, Brad. Shop it here

Step 4: Masks

Make the most of your masks – they usually have a rich concentration of ingredients so don’t rush this part. Raid your kitchen cupboard for extra goodness to combine with them. Honey is nourishing and healing making it a great all rounder. Apple Cider Vinegar is fantastic to add into clay masks for an extra decongesting and probiotic boost. You can also add a few drops of your favourite face oil to really enhance the results of the mask. If you’re experiencing different conditions on different areas of the face, multi-masking is a fantastic way to deliver a tailored treatment at home.

When the mask is on, close your eyes and use the time to do some meditation or breathing exercises. Cucumber slices might feel a bit retro but they do have a calming and hydrating effect so don’t skip them if you have some in in the fridge. Alternatively, use teaspoons that have been chilling in the fridge and rest them on closed eyes to reduce puffiness.

If your mask is clay based or a sheet mask, make sure you remove it before it dries, as they can actually remove all that precious moisture from your skin if left too long. If your mask is cream based, a beautiful trick is to massage it in a very thin layer into the skin before going to bed and sleep with it overnight. You then should wake up with a plump, hydrated and nourished complexion.

Products:

Organic Peat Mask, £45, Vestige Verdant. Shop it here

Plasma 27 Mask, £65 for pack of 4, Cosmetics 27. Shop it here

Step 5: Moisturise

Dot the eye cream underneath the eye, on the lids, above the eyebrow and in between the eyebrows and massage gently in. If you have any excess eye cream, apply around the lip area, as the skin is a similar thickness and will benefit greatly. Then apply your favourite moisturiser and massage generously to aid absorption and relax the facial muscles. Finish your treatment by placing your index finger in between your eyebrows and draw a little circle – in reflexology, this move is thought to relax the heart and slow the breathing.

Products:

Eye Architecture Cream, £48, Elequra. Shop it here

Peptide Cream £58, Botane Skin Actives. Shop it here

Other top tips:

● Make sure you rest on clean pillowcases that evening to keep your skin beautiful and fresh.

● Don’t wipe your hands after applying the products! They need some extra love at the moment too so massage in your hydrating products into the hands and apply a pair of gloves to let the goodness sink in.

● Use the time to give your makeup brushes and tools a deep clean too. Hand soap mixed with olive oil will dissolve everything!