🔥How to ditch plastic packaging this Christmas🔥

The idea of a plastic packaging-free Christmas might seem far-fetched, if not, nigh-on impossible. But that is NOT the festive spirit!

There are plenty of ways we can rid our Christmases of plastic packaging. If not completely, for the most part at least – and it’s incredibly important that we do.

The Wildlife and Countryside Link estimated last year that more than 103,000 tonnes of plastic packaging would be thrown away at Christmas – the weight of almost 215,000 polar bears. And that’s just in the UK.

If you’re wondering how you might enjoy a plastic-free Christmas this year, keep reading.

Plastic packaging-free Christmas food

Select loose fruit and veg at the supermarket

This requires forward–planning. But isn’t that a key element of Christmas anyway?

Take with you containers, tote bags – entire suitcases, if the numbers call for it – to carry all your Christmas fruit and veg in, so you’ve no need to reach for those pre-packaged options.

The bonus here is getting to choose which sizes you want. No more hard-to-peel teeny, tiny potatoes for you!

Opt for the meat, fish and bread counter in the supermarket

Say no to those pre-packaged sausages. With wax paper or clean container in-hand, make your way to the fresh produce counters for your festive meats, fish and breads and ask for your food to be wrapped/packed in that instead. Supermarkets like Waitrose and Sainsbury’s actively encourage it!

Do the same when shopping at butchers, fishmongers and/or bakeries.

Be mindful of those crisps

We don’t want to ruin Christmas, but did you know crisp packets have plastic in them?

Don’t panic though, there are things you can do. Buy non-plastic packaged crisps, for starters. Two Farmers’ crisps are plastic-free and have won lots of taste awards so they taste pretty darn good too. Not only that, but they’re also made in England, so a pack means good carbon footprint points as well.

But if you really can’t live without your Walkers, know they now run a recycling scheme. And since 80% of UK households are within four miles of a Walkers recycling collection point, we really have no excuse.

Say ‘NO’ to plastic bottles

You can get water out of the tap. You can squeeze oranges to make the juice. You can buy recyclable cans of soft drinks. Tea and coffee can be bought in tins. Wine and spirits come in glass bottles. And the milkman is making a come back.

No reason to buy plastic for any liquid at all this Christmas.

Plastic-packaging free Christmas gifts

Choose recycled or upcycled presents

Time’s have changed. It might once have been a social faux pas of the highest order to gift someone a present you were given last year and didn’t like, but today? If someone else would make use of it – or just, use of it – gift away, we say.

Alternatively, make your own Christmas gifts and wave goodbye to packaging forever. Sew a quilt from worn out fabrics, create a candle from melted almost-finished much-loved other candles, cook some chutneys, presented in recycled glass jars.

Great plastic-free gifts may be found here. Or just be done with it and gift your sister that top she absolutely loves to “borrow” (which you really don’t wear all that much anyway).

Shop in Christmas markets

Market shopping often means non-packaged shopping – a far more eco-friendly choice than online. And if you can get to the market by foot, so much the better.

From the festive hub on the Southbank Centre, to the Kingston Christmas Market – and let’s not forget Winter Wonderland – Londoner’s are spoiled for choice.

Wrap presents with newspaper and string

There’s no logic in choosing a non-plastic packaged gift, only to wrap it in glittery paper which not only contains plastic but would have also been sold covered in the stuff too.

Use recycled paper and string, however, and there is no need to purchase any wrapping paper at all. No need for sticky tape (typically, made of plastic) either. Or glitter (plastic again!).

For other plastic-free wrapping ideas, click here.

Plastic-packaging free Christmas decorations

Be inventive with your Christmas decorations

A box of Christmas decorations with a plastic window – say no to that!

Deck your halls with things that don’t arrive in plastic, like real boughs of holly. Make paper chains from recycled paper. Decorate hanging pictures with offcuts from your Christmas tree. Be inventive!

Go for reusable Christmas crackers

Of course they exist. Made from material (which double as napkins), they are tied at the ends with string. To ‘pull’ the cracker – and reveal the gift you have chosen specially, not wrapped in (or made of) plastic – simply pull the string. Clever, no?

Can be used over and over again. And even personalised with family member’s names on, so no squabbles. Check out 2 Green Monkeys options here.