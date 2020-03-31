🔥How to create Jamie Oliver's two-ingredient quick fresh pasta🔥

The most recent lifestyle, fashion and travel trends
My easy homemade pasta recipe is ideal for emergencies.
You don’t require a pasta machine, a rolling pin just.
Super-quick fresh pasta
Serves: 2
Calories: 167 per portion
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
2 large handfuls of plain flour, plus extra for dusting
Water
Method
1. Put the flour in a bowl, then gradually mix in only enough water to create it together right into a ball of dough (if it’s sticky, put in a little extra flour).
2. Knead for a short while, or until shiny and smooth.
3. On a flour-dusted surface, work with a rolling pin to roll out the pasta to about 2mm thick.
4. Dust it well with flour, loosely roll it up then. Work with a sharp knife to slice it ½ cm thick, toss it together with your hands to split up the strands then.
5. Cook in boiling salted water for just two 2 minutes, then drain and toss together with your chosen sauce.
