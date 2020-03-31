🔥How to create an at-home Montessori for your children🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Being at home 24/7 with our children provides unique challenges. Without the usual excursions to break up your day, staying at home seems an impossible feat.

Simone Davies, writer of The Montessori Toddler and teacher at Jacaranda Tree Montessori, has crafted the ultimate starter guide to creating an at-home Montessori for your children during self-isolation.

‘It’s time to get rid of the chaos at home and create some clutter-free and engaging spaces for our family,’ Davies says.

‘It doesn’t need to take much time or money, and even if you have small spaces, you can set things up to help your children feel calm, grow to be more independent, play by themselves, and learn along the way.

Here are 10 simple tips to get you started.

1. Less is more

Let’s start by clearing away the clutter and reducing the number of toys available. Start by placing two cardboard boxes in the corner of the room where the children have their toys — one box will be for things they have grown out of (we can keep these for a younger child or pass them on to another family); the other box will be for things that they aren’t using so much and can store away for now and rotate at another time.

Leave out around six to 12 activities per child. The space will feel lighter and really helps your child choose something engaging. It may seem counter-intuitive, but the less we have available, the more creative our children can be.

2. Display activities on an open shelf

A low shelf can be great for setting out some activities — and if space doesn’t allow for a shelf, be creative. For example, use a low window-ledge, or along the edge of a rug, or on a low table.

Observe your child to see what they are interested in, what skills they are learning to master, and choose an activity that provides a bit of a challenge to master, without being too difficult.

Older children can help select the ones they are enjoying the most and, for younger children, you’ll need to observe them carefully to know which ones they are working to master and which ones are too hard or too easy and can be put away for now.

To buy: white Ikea shelf, £20

To use: turn crates on their sides to create open shelves.

3. Create a ‘yes’ space

A ‘yes’ space is a space set up with our children in mind, where we look at problem areas and find ways to remove them. We might need to store some fragile things in another room for now where they are safe behind a closed door; we can keep iPads in a cupboard out of sight; and place furniture in a way that your children cannot access tempting sockets, wires or things we are worried they might damage.

Then we don’t need to nag our children constantly and we can reserve ‘no’ for emergencies.

Allow children to get messy sometimes

4. Keeping their hands and minds challenged

From young babies to older children, we can keep providing activities to challenge their fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. Young babies love to grasp on rattles from natural materials or objects that have bells to shake. Older babies will begin to grasp at soft balls and begin posting balls and other objects into containers and holes.

Young toddlers love to post large coins into a coin box, thread beads onto a string, or have old purses or containers and hide things inside to find. Preschoolers love to practise opening buttons and start learning to tie laces. Cutting with scissors and learning to use staplers are great, as are simple sewing activities. Primary school children can try knitting or crocheting. And a supply of good quality art supplies will keep your children busy creating mini books, comic strips and tickets for a pretend cinema outing, train trip, etc.

Note for safety: check small parts for choking hazards.

To buy: Hape lacing shapes, £15.67.

To use: some wool with a darning needle and some penne pasta for threading; or find old purses or containers and hide some fun objects inside for your child to find.

5. Get them helping in the kitchen

Instead of turning on the television when you need to cook, let your children help you. Have a step ladder, step or learning tower so they can reach the kitchen surface. Or bring everything to the dining table for everyone to help.

Baking is perfect for children to help (Shutterstock / 4 PM production)

Toddlers can peel and slice fruit like bananas with a butter knife; preschoolers can peel and slice apple using an apple cutter; and you can add more steps as your children grow. Nearly all children love to be involved with making pancakes and baking. At first they can add the ingredients and mix; gradually they will learn to be able to measure the ingredients; and you can be the sous-chef for an older child, giving a few tips as needed.

Note for safety: always supervise children in the kitchen.

To buy: learning tower, £60

To use: a low step or step ladder.

6. Create opportunities to move

When children are climbing on your table they are not trying to drive you crazy. They are telling you they want to climb and move. So provide lots of opportunities for them to move inside, such as creating obstacle courses, carrying heavy objects or having a slide, climbing frame, stepping stones, balance beam or a Wobbel board.

To buy: Wobbel board, €105

To use: create obstacle courses from pillows, blankets and chairs for old-fashioned fun.

7. Cleaning is good for you

Start them young. Toddlers love to help out with activities like cleaning windows, wiping the table, sweeping the floor and loading the washing machine. Preschoolers can help set the table, wash the dishes, make their bed and fold clean clothes. And school children can help us with doing larger tasks as well — like spring cleaning and painting a room.

They are learning skills to look after themselves and the house, and the sequencing skills help them to develop their executive functioning skills. It’s never too late to start. We can all learn to be involved in taking responsibility, not to earn money, but to be part of the family.

8. A place for everything and everything in its place

When we have a special place for everything, this helps children learn easily where things belong. For example, a place for them to put their shoes, coat and bag by the front door, a place for their toys, their books and their favourite things — perhaps on a shelf by their bed.

Using trays and baskets for activities — one activity per tray/basket — helps them see what is available and where it goes back when they are finished.

We can set up our home intentionally and find that it helps take the work out of constantly searching for missing things — and our children can be so capable and independent.

To use: baskets/trays that you have at home or from thrift stores, shoe boxes — gift baskets can be reused too.

9. Add beauty to your children’s spaces

We can make it an inviting space by adding artwork down low at the child’s height, some plants that soften the space and the children can look after, having cosy spots with cushions, blankets, and perhaps even some fairy lights or handmade bunting.

Our homes can also reflect our family’s cultures, interests and loves. We can bring nature into the home with treasure collections from walks outside, some flowers on the table at mealtime, or a magnifying glass at the ready for any insects that we find.

To use: free vintage artwork to print

10. Look at your space from your child’s height

Lastly, sit on the floor or at the height of your child to see from their perspective. Things look different from down low and we may see things like cords or power outlets that need to be less attractive for our child. You may also find that storing things high on top of cupboards can actually be overwhelming to a child on the floor.

Keep adjusting until your spaces feel just right. And enjoy your fresh and inviting spaces, and calm children.