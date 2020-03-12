When I bought a scruffy, four-bedroom Thirties semi in Walthamstow I knew it would have to be extended. The only way I could afford a family-size home was to buy a doer-upper.

What I didn’t realise then was that I would be able to eke out a meagre budget by making smart choices that saved money while reducing environmental impact. The project took in everything from energy-saving appliances to skip diving, to reduced material costs.

The ground-floor extension was designed by local architect Max Dewdney. We knocked the dining room and narrow galley kitchen together, then added about 13 feet to the rear, to make one large open-plan space.

The design is simple, with an asymmetric pitched roof and large triple-glazed rooflights to let in daylight without letting the heat out. Max designed it and got it through planning. I project-managed the build, to keep costs down.

How to create a zero-waste kitchen

Zero waste kitchen

I met with bespoke furniture designer-maker Jonathan Maker early on to design the perfect kitchen-diner for the space. Fortunately, Jonathan was as keen on minimising the environmental impact as I was.

He had already embarked on a project to eliminate material waste from his studio. So when Jonathan designed the bespoke kitchen cabinets and storage, every effort was made to reduce waste.

“Making it a zero waste kitchen informed the design language,” says Jonathan. “For example, for the strips of walnut on the kitchen cabinets we used all of the wood, including the paler sapwood that is usually discarded.

All in one: the smart new extension added 13ft to the back of the ground floor (Paula Smith)

“Working in solid timber is expensive, with timber selection creating waste and contributing to the costs. If we accept more of the natural imperfections within timber, we can reduce this waste and create an aesthetic that’s more about excellence and less about perfection.”

Meanwhile, dimensions such as cupboard door widths and worktop depths were optimised to match sheet sizes, to use every last scrap of materials.

The best example of this was the kitchen’s worktop and splashback, in white Hi-Macs. The worktop is precisely one sheet deep, while the material left over from cutting the matching splashback was invisibly bonded to a third sheet of Hi-Macs to create a bespoke dining table, colour-matched to the kitchen.

Timber was sustainably sourced and even salvaged. Most notably, a large food preparation area had a past life as a Thirties workbench in the London Metropolitan University architecture department.

Jonathan sanded it down, taking care to preserve its wear from over the years, then oiled it and transformed it into something akin to a giant butcher’s block: the beech’s tight grain making it naturally food-safe and hygienic.

Skip diving

The workbench wasn’t the only reclaimed material. Throughout the extension build, I cut costs — and environmental impact — by salvaging materials where possible.

Luckily, my neighbours were in the final stages of a loft conversion. As they took the tarpaulins off the roof to tile it, their skip filled up with nearly new pine battens.

I grabbed all the battens, many dozens of them. They were perfect for supporting the 100mm foam insulation boards we slotted between the joists, to insulate under the floors to cut heating costs.

Meanwhile, when we gutted the old kitchen, I used a local Facebook page to sell or swap second-hand appliances, doors, old light fittings, even a ceiling rose. They weren’t worth much but it was better to see them reused than go to landfill.

Energy-saving appliances

I chose kitchen appliances from Whirlpool for their large capacities and low energy use, ideal for family life.

For example, the washing machine (FSCR 12441; £899) can handle a huge 12kg load, yet has the quietest spin on the market. It boasts A+++ rated energy efficiency and a large automatic detergent dispenser that only needs filling with liquid a couple of times a year.

Start a laundry load and the machine assesses how much water and detergent it needs to dispense. It’s paired with the HSCX 10441 (£899) 10kg tumble dryer with app control and A++ energy rating thanks to heat pump technology.

The A++ rated fridge (SW8 AM2C XARL UK.1; £699) stores 363 litres, and is linked to the A++ rated freezer (UW8 F2C XLSB UK.1; £699) which stores an impressive 260 litres of food.

