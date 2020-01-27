🔥How to buy tickets for The 1975 live in the UK 2020🔥

The 1975 have spiked in popularity to become one of the biggest bands around today, with their first three albums debuting at Number 1 in the UK.

Their fourth album, Notes on a Conditional Form, is set to release in February 2020, the same month the pop-rock group are performing the UK leg of their worldwide tour.

Expect all their hits including Chocolate, The Sound, Girls and many more.

15 February 2020 – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Nottingham – get tickets

16 February 2020 – Utility Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne – get tickets

17 February 2020 – First Direct Arena, Leeds – get tickets

19 February 2020 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth – get tickets

21 February 2020 – The O2, London – get tickets

23 February 2020 – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff – get tickets

25 February 2020 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham – get tickets

26 February 2020 – M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, Liverpool – get tickets

28 February 2020 – Manchester Arena, Manchester – get tickets

29 February 2020 – P&J Live, Aberdeen, Aberdeen – get tickets

1 March 2020 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow – get tickets

How can I get tickets for The 1975 live on tour in 2020?

Tickets for all dates go on general release at 9am on Fri 20 Sep 2019. They are limited to 4 per person.

