🔥How to boost your immune system🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The fruit bowl is overflowing, you’re downing litres of orange juice and every vitamin bottle imaginable lines the inside of your bathroom cabinet.

But in a time of health crisis, what can you actually do to make sure you’re keeping your immune system fighting fit?

The first step is to change the way you think of your immune system.

Most people view it as a single set of cells coursing through your veins, bolstered by a shot of vitamin C and springing to life when an infection enters the body.

In fact, it’s exactly what its name suggests – a system, and one that can’t be changed easily. Most of the time, our immune response relies on factors such as age, genetics and underlying health conditions. The two parts that make up your immune system are the innate system and the adaptive system – whilst the former is immediate and made up of protective barriers such as skin, coughing and mucus, the latter is your body’s tailored response to the pathogen (virus, bacteria or fungus) that’s made it past the first barrier and invaded your body.

Although you can’t just flip a switch to boost this complex system, there are ways to support it; and it’s not as complicated as you may think. Dr Louisa James, British Society for Immunology spokesperson and Lecturer in Immunology at Queen Mary University of London says: ‘Our immune system depends on a healthy lifestyle as much as our cardiovascular or digestive system. For most of us, a balanced diet, hydration, sleep and regular exercise is enough to keep our immune system in good shape.’

Here are some of the best methods of keeping yourself firing on all cylinders.

Keeping active

Get out your yoga mat – keeping fit is your immune system’s new best friend. In separate 2007 and 2019 studies, scientists found that the white blood cells of rodents who had recently exercised vigorously had higher levels of immune cells within the bloodstream, which then refocused to areas of the body that might be liable to infection after the exercise had stopped.

Although excessive exercise can be harmful, moderate activity can help to circulate white blood cells, and help to fight off a potential infection.

Gut bacteria

The gut and your immune system live symbiotically – they have evolved to support each other to fight off unwanted pathogens, and also to tolerate those which might be beneficial to the body. 70 to 80 per cent of all your body’s immune cells are found in the gut – so it’s essential to keep it as strong and healthy as possible.

The best things to eat? Try pulses, fibre and lots of fermented foods – think kefir, sauerkraut and lots of pickles. Delicious.

Cut back on the booze

Happy hour might seem all the more tempting when it’s in your own home, but for a boosted immune system it may be better to lay off the booze. Alcohol affects – you guessed it – your gut health, by damaging the microbiome and disrupting communication between your gut and the wider immune system.

Elsewhere in your body, alcohol has also been linked to lung damage and respiratory infections – not to mention the age-old liver damage. For now, maybe stick to the soft drinks if you want to boost your immunity.

Stress busting

When we’re stressed, we activate a ‘fight or flight’ reaction in our blood streams, whereby cells get ready for a potential injury or infection. Chronic stress that lasts longer (from days to years) disrupts the entire immune system with this response, increasing the risk of new diseases and can even activate latent viruses such as chickenpox.

Try meditation, frequent screen breaks and switching off work-related notifications in the evening to avoid your work life bleeding into your home life.

Get your forty winks

Sleep makes everything better – even the cells within your body. As your mood lifts after a good night’s sleep, so too do your T cells (some of the cells involved in fighting infection in your body). One 2019 study found that those who had a full night of shut-eye had more efficient T cells afterwards which could fight off infections – with just a couple of hours making all the difference. Aim for a full 8 hours of sleep to be at your best.