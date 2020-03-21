🔥How To Best Use Disney+: 8 Tips To Get The Most Out Of The Streaming Service🔥

To the surprise of no one, Disney+ has taken over the world ever since its November 2019 release, and that was before Disney added Frozen II to the popular streaming service in March 2020. With content from across Disney’s different franchises and properties, there’s literally something for everyone in the family. And with so many movies, television series, and documentaries at our fingertips, sometimes it can be too much to handle. Only if there were some tips and tricks to get the most out of Disney+.

Well, have I got some good news for you. With an easy to navigate user interface on the multitude of devices on which Disney+ is available, getting the most out of streaming service from the “House of Mouse” is easier than anyone would have ever thought.

Here are eight tips to get the most out of your Disney+ subscription (or how to get signed up if you’ve been on the fence).

How To Try Disney+ For Free

There are still some people out there who have yet to subscribe to Disney+ for whatever reason. No matter the reason, it’s never too early to sign up for the popular streaming platform. In fact, new subscribers can even get a seven-day free trial of Disney+ ($6.99/month or $69.99/year following the first week).

Get A Year Of Free Disney+ If You’re A Verizon Customer

Select Verizon customers can even get a free year of Disney+ if they have the wireless company’s Unlimited plan or when they switch to 5G Home Internet. With a deal like that, there’s no reason not to sign and start watching your favorite Disney classics.

You Can Bundle With Hulu And ESPN+

Disney’s decision to launch Disney+ and ESPN+ when the company already had a stake in one of the premiere platforms (Hulu) was a little hard to take initially, but everything started to make sense once the media giant announced that it could better serve consumers by splitting up the three options. Fans of all three streaming platforms, however, aren’t out of luck as there is a bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu all for one low price.

Those wishing to get everything Disney has to offer can select the $12.99/month bundle that includes all the Disney hallmarks, live sports, and a selection of the best television shows. This includes the base version of Hulu, so you’ll have to spend a little more if you want to go commercial-free across the board. Now there’s nothing stopping you from watching all the 30 For 30 documentaries on ESPN+.

Don’t Forget To Use The Watchlist Feature To Create Playlists

With the abundance of animated films, live action movies, original television series, and a growing list of documentaries, it’s safe to say there’s an enormous amount of content to get through on Disney+. And just so you don’t forget those titles while browsing, make sure to use the “Watchlist” feature to create a playlists of your favorite programming.

To add a movie or show to your “Watchlist” simply go to the title’s page and click the “+” sign. After that, move on and add another title to the list. Just don’t forget about the ones you added months earlier.

Download Movies And TV Shows For Offline Viewing

Anyone with kids knows that sometimes you need to just load up your phone or tablet with hours of children’s programs to get through long road trips or extended periods of time without the most reliable internet service. Don’t worry, you can download a large portion of the Disney+ library on your mobile devices for offline viewing.

To do this, simply go to whichever movie or show you want to watch later and then click on the download button. After the download is completed, the title will pop up in the download section on the phone or tablet version of the streaming service. Now your daughter can watch Frozen II for the sixth time in two days without using up all the Wi-Fi.

Explore Different Franchise Collections In The Search Menu

One of the best features of Disney+ is the sheer volume of content that is available for streaming. Never in my life did I think I would be able to watch my favorite Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and Disney movies in the same place. I guess that’s what happens with Disney owns just about every property in the history of cinema.

There are two ways of exploring the content from the likes of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic title on the service. First, you can click on the individual collections on the Disney+ front page. Then there’s the option where you can explore different collections that are based around specific franchises. This includes everything from the Toy Story collection to the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and everything in between. This is always a good way to find some of the hidden gems on the service.

Don’t Forget To Check Out The Extras For The Movies You Love (Commentary Tracks)

One of my favorite things to do when I buy a new DVD or Blu-ray is to spend hours going through all the special features. This could include anything from director and actor commentary tracks, a cool behind the scenes featurette, and even early drafts of animated films. For me, the omission of these features has always been a drawback from most streaming platforms. Disney+, however, fixes that problem.

For many of the big movies on the platform, in addition to the feature film, you can watch most, if not all, the special features that are available on the physical releases. This is huge! When I first streamed Avengers: Endgame, I was blown away to find a commentary track with directors Anthony and Joe Russo and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. I’d never seen anything like that on a streaming service before.

Anyone who loves a good director’s commentary should really explore Disney+ to see if their favorite movie has one. It’s worth it, especially if you love to hear what went down during production or how your favorite scene came to life.

Create Profiles For Your Children

For all the parents out there, especially with young kids, it is so nice to have the ability to create a profile for each of your children. My daughter (Frozen, princesses) and son (Cars, Star Wars) have completely different interests, so it’s nice for each of them to have their own place to watch their favorite movies, shows, and even create their own watchlist of titles to watch later.

Another great thing about children profiles is the amazing collections that populate the front page of the homepage. Your kids can watch all the classic Mickey Mouse cartoons or see what’s new on Disney Junior. Maybe this is one of the reasons young viewers are responsible for the platform’s success.

Request Movies And Shows Missing From The Collection

Sometimes you’re going to run into the issue where your favorite Disney movie or series isn’t available to stream on Disney+. Fear not, as you can simply request a film or show by going to the help settings where you’ll click on the feedback tab. When asked “What would you like to do?” simply click on the “Request a film or show” dropdown menu and add up to three suggestions.

Well, those are eight tips to get the most out of your Disney+ subscription. Is there a tool or feature that I neglected to include? Speak up in the comments.