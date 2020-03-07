🔥How to be more J. Lo, according to a nutritionist🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

At 50 years old, Jennifer Lopez is at the top of her game and looking better than ever. So how does she do it? And can we do it too?

Nutritionist Kim Pearson has worked with a host of celebrity clients, including actors, models, signers and TV presenters. Here, Kim talks us through J.Lo’s reported health regime and how you can take inspiration from the superstar to create your own routine.

The J.Lo Diet

The good news is that J.Lo’s diet is actually really sensible and full of positive habits many of us could do well to adopt, unlike some celebrity fad diets.

J.Lo told People that her day starts off with a smoothie made with mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries and raspberries), protein powder, Greek yoghurt, cinnamon and lemon juice.

Hollywood Life reported that for lunch, J.Lo mixes it up but a typical day is salmon and a veggie-packed salad. She loves broccoli, peppers and zucchini with a drizzle of dressing on top. She told People that she makes dressing from olive oil, lemon juice, minced shallot and sea salt.

She usually has a protein with quinoa for dinner. And she’s not eating her dinner too late “I try to eat with the kids around 6: 30pm.”

Jen structures her meals in exactly the same way I advise my clients to. She includes a good source of protein (like her protein powder and fish), healthy fat (olive oil is a great option for dressings) and fibre, primarily from veg, salad and low sugar fruits (like berries).

But she doesn’t deprive herself. While there are reports of kale salads, as you may well expect, she also enjoys “rice and beans, which I grew up with. And I like pork and chicken — especially Puerto Rican style!”.

So what doesn’t she eat? J.Lo is mindful of her sugar and carb intake. In 2019, her and A-Rod’s 10 Day No Sugar, No Carb Challenge was widely reported in the press after an Instagram post from her boyfriend, former Yankee star Alex Rodriguez:

“Join me and Jennifer for a 10-day challenge. No carbs, no sugar. Who’s in?”

We all know that we should be keeping our sugar intake in check (here are my tips for avoiding hidden sugars) and it’s a good idea to minimise intake of refined, starchy carbohydrates like pasta, bread and rice, instead basing meals around plenty of veg or salad.

Go Organic

Jennifer’s snacks reportedly include a handful of nuts or berries, which are both nutrient-dense additions to your diet. In an interview with Hello!, J.Lo said that she avoids junk food, saying: “I always carry fruit and veggies with me to give me something to snack on between meals”.

If you find yourself going for long periods of time between meals, try keeping a tub of vegetable crudities in your fridge (or the work fridge) or nip into Pret for apple and almond butter pot. Lopez also opts for organic ingredients, and you can do the same by signing up for a weekly veg box from the likes of Riverford or Abel & Cole.

Eating Out

Healthy diets often get derailed when it comes to eating out or holidaying. Follow the J.Lo school of thought here, too. Jennifer reportedly looks for healthy options when she’s dining out, opting for salads or fish dishes that come with plenty of vegetables. I advise my clients to check the restaurant menu on their website to decide what to eat in advance and don’t be afraid to ask for something slightly different to what’s on the menu. Channel your inner J.Lo here – don’t you think she’d have the confidence to politely demand what she really wants?! For example, if you’re ordering steak, ask them to swap the chips for a salad or vegetables instead.

The Drinks

J.Lo has spoken many times about the importance of keeping hydrated. “Drinking plenty of water, especially before a workout, can help you push harder and get more out of your exercise routine,” she told Hello!. If you’re someone who often forgets to drink water, fill up a 1.5ml bottle and know that you have to drink it throughout the day, or use an app to log what you’ve drunk each day. In colder months, if you find it a struggle to drink cold water, opt for herbal tea instead which also counts towards your water intake.

“I don’t drink or smoke or have caffeine,” J.Lo told Us Weekly. Along with several other high-profile celebrities who have reportedly quit alcohol in order to focus on being top of their game, Jen avoids alcohol altogether. It’s no surprise given the various ways alcohol can affect how we function and feel. Not drinking doesn’t stop her from socialising though, and it shouldn’t stop you either. If quitting altogether feels unrealistic for you, you might want to start by cutting down. Here is an article I put together on easy ways to cut down your alcohol intake.

J.Lo also avoids caffeine. If you think that your caffeine habit might be controlling you, it is a good idea to cut it out for a couple of weeks to redress the balance. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a good quality cup of coffee, but your energy needs should be provided by food – don’t rely on caffeine to keep you going.

The Workout

Speaking of energy, let’s discuss J.Lo’s exercise routine. It has been reported that she works out first thing in the morning, which is a great way to start your day. The star told Hollywood Life, “I don’t like doing it later; it’s harder to get there when I have my day going already.” Many of my busy clients find the same, often getting to the gym or seeing their trainer before their day starts. If morning workouts don’t work for you, find a time that does, but make sure you schedule it in ahead of time to ensure that it happens.

Jennifer has a personal trainers in different places she spends time (naturally), and reportedly switches up her workouts regularly to stop her from getting bored. Her New York trainer David Kirsch says they do “planks, push-ups, boxing. A bit of everything.” If you are the sort of person who needs variety, why not try ClassPass so you can try new workouts and keep things interesting?

Of course, J.Lo’s body doesn’t come easily. Another of her trainers, Dodd Romero, last year revealed her workout schedule to Us Weekly, saying that in the 90-minute workout sessions: “We’ll go until everything’s sore and we’ve hit every body part”. If J.Lo’s army of PTs is a little unrealistic for you, why not try fitness app Freeletics, which provides custom digital coaching that you can tap into wherever you are.

It’s no surprise that Jennifer also incorporates her love of dance into her fitness regime, so follow her lead by working your hobbies into keeping active. Love walking? Ditch the bus and walk to work. Love team sports? Set aside a night each week to get involved in a local club.



The Lifestyle

“I love a good nine or 10 hours, but I can never get that. So seven or eight is mandatory. [If I don’t get it] I just don’t feel right. I start feeling crazy, I get emotional and I feel tired all the time,” says J.Lo of her sleep routine.

It makes sense that she prioritises sleep, as it is key to staying at the top of your game, both mentally and physically. We should all be aiming to do the same, so it’s worth making the effort to get into a good bedtime regime. Sleep is a necessity, not a luxury. Note what time you’ll need to be asleep by in order to get your eight hours and work backwards from there. If you struggle to get off to sleep, start by switching off devices off and beginning to wind down at least an hour before bed. If you’re sensitive to it, avoid caffeine in the afternoon and try listening to a guided sleep meditation recording to help you nod off.

The Bottom Line

As well as looking after herself physically she has worked to cultivate a healthy mindset. She told Harper’s Bazaar, “Affirmations are so important. I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day. It sounds like clichéd bullshit, but it’s not: Age is all in your mind.”

As you can see, there is no miracle or quick fix diet behind J.Lo’s incredible physique at 50. She’s putting in the work, getting the results, and setting a great example. It’s not rocket science and by getting into good habits, you can achieve your goals too (though you may not need to set the bar quite as high as Jennifer). Opt for a healthy diet based on whole foods, try and fit in regular workouts, drink plenty of water and get optimal amounts of quality sleep. And don’t forget your affirmations!

Kim Pearson is a qualified nutritionist and weight loss expert based on London’s Harley Street. She consults clients in London and internationally via her virtual consulting room. For more information about Kim and the services she offers, visit her website.