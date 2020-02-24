🔥How to apply for Love Island's 2020 summer series🔥

We may have only just said goodbye to Love Island, but fans are already anticipating their next fix.

Despite speculation over whether or not the programme would be cancelled, host Laura Whitmore confirmed the hit ITV2 reality show will return in summer during the series finale of the recent winter version.

So, what can we expect from the new season and how do you apply?

We’ve got you covered…

The Winter Love Island finale saw Paige Turley and Finley Tapp claim victory (ITV2)

When does Love Island 2020 start?

While there is no set date for the summer version of the show, it is anticipated to return in June this year.

For the last few seasons, Love Island has kicked off on June 3 and 4, respectively – both dates being a Monday.

Although originally the summer series extended over eight weeks, it is expected that this year’s will air for only six, just as the winter version did.

How do I apply for Love Island this year?

Applications for the new summer show are now open.

You can apply to be on Love Island 2020 via the ITV Be On TV website here.

If you do wish to be on this year’s series, you’ll have to act fast – applications close on April 30, 2020.

Auditions are taking place between January 12 and April 30, and applicants must be aged 18 or over.

Will Laura Whitmore be hosting again?

Return: Whitmore will be back for a second series (ITV)

She sure will! The Irish presenter has been a massive hit since her Love Island debut in January this year.

Whitmore, who is in a relationship with narrator Iain Stirling, took over from Caroline Flack at the start of the year.

Following Caroline Flack’s death in February, the host dedicated the winter series’ finale to the late presenter.

Addressing viewers at home, Whitmore gave a touching tribute to her friend, saying: “The past week has been extremely difficult coming to terms with the death of our friend Caroline.

“She loved Love Island and she loved to love, which is why tonight’s final is dedicated to her.”

A video montage of Ms Flack’s Love Island career, which began in 2015, then followed, leaving many viewers feeling emotional.