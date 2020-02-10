🔥How three London businesses were transformed by Future London's digital hit squad teams🔥

What happens when three unique London businesses decide they need to up their digital game? They call on Future London’s hit squad — young digital gurus recruited by the Evening Standard and partners Google Digital Garage to help businesses grow their online presence.

In just a few months they have already received some encouraging feedback for developing social media channels, boosting customer engagement and creating a website.

Here, we caught up with the hit squad teams and the businesses they have partnered with to find out what they have achieved so far.

CHENER BOOKS

Digital boost for a bookshop

Once run by husband and wife John and Janet Kennedy, the East Dulwich bookshop Chener Books is now owned by poet and illustrator Miranda Peake, right. When she took the business on, Miranda was adamant that this much-loved community resource should retain the charm and familiar atmosphere which has kept it in business for 40 years — but was also aware the shop needed a digital presence to help reach out further to the community.

Hit squad members Sam Wallis, 18, Hisham Dalton, 19, and Thalia Fairweather, 22, teamed up with Miranda to create and launch a website, and rejuvenate the shop’s existing social media channels.

Miranda: The squad came into the bookshop to get an understanding of its character, to see what books we stock and to learn who our customers are. Then they got to work.

Hisham: The site we produced is a virtual representation of the bookshop, featuring lovely illustrations drawn by Miranda’s mother, which adds a personal touch. We used the website-building platform Wix to create it, as it’s easy to edit and update. There is good connectivity now between the shop’s site and social media, creating an overall online presence that is sure to keep Chener’s community in the loop.

Sam: The site is aesthetically pleasing, appealing to children and also highly usable. The simple and friendly layout allows customers to easily find what they’re looking for. The children’s section is especially nice as it is a real creative hub.

From left, Hisham Dalton, Miranda Peake and Sam Wallis (Matt Writtle)

Thalia: I focused on producing copy for the website, writing about the shop’s history, staff, events, kid’s section and staff book recommendations. It’s been great being able to bounce ideas off Miranda; involving her in the process has been really important to us.

Miranda: The project was a collaborative process. Thalia was great working on the website copy, while Hisham and Sam put together an incredibly detailed social media plan for me, advising on, for instance, how to use and optimise various different functions of Instagram. They also offered some creative ideas — the one I really liked was about posting videos of events. I think this will be particularly good for promoting our poetry programme and speakers.

Hisham: I am very happy with the end product — there is something special about the process of building a website from scratch to launch. I am also excited to see the development of the shop’s Instagram account — we are already starting to see engagement.

Thalia: I’m genuinely chuffed with how this project has turned out. The website is beautiful — Hisham and Sam did such a good job with it.

Miranda: It feels really exciting to have a website that’s like an extra arm of the shop. The bookshop, up until this point, has not had an online presence, so it feels as if we’re moving into a new phase. Having a blog means I can involve people outside of the business, inviting them to write posts for us as well. The squad have been really wonderful and I hope that they’ve learnt a lot from the project too.

DOD PIZZA

Kick-starting social media

Ross McKechnie and Kris Macdonald set up DOD Pizza (“Disc of Dough”) to serve up wood-fired pizzas to the people of London and the South East. Their USP? Delivering their Neapolitan-style delights out of a vintage horsebox.

While finding fans for their food was never problematic, there is one area in which they struggled: digitally.

Hit squad members Nkhanise Phiri, 25, and Simeon Harris, 21, set about infusing personality into the DOD website and accelerating the company’s social media presence.

Ross: Our knowledge of social media was very basic; neither Kris nor I had used it previously for business purposes. The team helped by giving us hints and tips — creating stories and different types of hashtags, like #followthehorsebox. Ultimately, we managed to increase our Instagram visibility quite significantly.

Simeon: One of our main achievements with this project has been transforming how DOD Pizza use and interact with Instagram, and showing them how to be creative with it.

Nkhanise: We’ve noticed their Instagram feed now gets a lot more engagement and potential customers are even reaching out to them in direct messages.

Ross: Our website’s looking a lot fresher and more up-to-date too. Originally, Kris and I built a website just so we could say: “box ticked”. The team have refreshed its content and reiterated what it is that we’re doing. They have also given us an additional focus to just selling pizza: selling our story, that of two friends setting up a business together. It has been really successful.

Nkhanise: We also managed to improve their website’s search rankings. At the start, it wouldn’t appear until the 12th page. But by working on the back-end of the site, improving copy and writing a bit more about what they offer, it’s now on the first page!

Ross: I think we are in a far better place than we were at the start of the Future London project. I can safely say I now know how to use Instagram; the process has definitely helped me grow my digital skills.

JAMES SMITH & SONS

Maintenance of a heritage brand

It was in 1830 that James Smith founded an umbrella business in London’s buzzing West End.

Arriving on New Oxford Street in 1857, over 160 years later, it continues to sell exquisite umbrellas and walking sticks there. Yet while its home may remain the same, manager Phil Naisbitt is determined for the business inside to move with the times.

Hit squad members Sam, Hisham, Thalia and Nhkanise worked together to upgrade the company’s website, calling on the Google Digital Garage team to help fix bugs while also updating its literature.

Phil: Over the course of the project, the hit squad updated the security by applying the latest patches to the website and embedded a video of the shop’s story to engage customers. They also started a blog so we can explain how we prepare umbrellas and walking sticks for sale, and also reveal some of the traditions that go with this. They also fixed some bugs on the site to maintain a good customer experience.

Sam: Repairing the website was challenging as it was built on WordPress — a platform Hisham and I were less familiar with. This meant we had to learn how to use it and then try to implement what we had learnt.

Nhkanise: Basically they had an issue with images — the thumbnails weren’t showing and it affected the overall look of the site. I was able to fix them and improve the aesthetics of the page.

Thalia: My role was to refresh the site copy, focusing on the history, FAQ and blog pages. I worked closely with Phil, sharing blogging tips, so he picked up the skills he would need to carry on blogging when our project finished.

Hisham: I feel like we worked well as a team in fixing some of the site’s problems. We also worked on customising the shop’s order emails, through WooCommerce.

Phil: It’s been great to see young people give advice to an old, established firm like ours, and we’ve been impressed with their enthusiasm for modern technology. It is so important for changes to be made because if they aren’t, our business will slip and competitors will get ahead. We will stick to our traditional roots, but try to take on what the hit squad have taught us. We need to keep moving forward.