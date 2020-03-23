🔥How the world's richest tech bros are giving back (or not) during the coronavirus pandemic🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Everyone is handling self-quarantine differently. Britney Spears is offering up daily yoga moves to her followers, actress Gal Gadot set up a group sing-along of ‘Imagine’ with her plethora of celebrity pals (to mixed reviews) and Ellen DeGeneres looks like she’s run out of friends to call.

But how are our nation’s tech bros getting through this? And more importantly, what are they doing to help?

From big donations to clueless tweets, here’s how they’re weighing in on the global pandemic.

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been busy. He’s funding more coronavirus testing in San Francisco, educating the public using Facebook via livestreams and donating the masks he had stored in case of wildfires.

Zuckerberg live-streamed an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading expert on the subject.

The doctor discussed social distancing with Zuckerberg, saying he expects the measures to last more than 15 days.

Facebook is also putting facts from experts on the news feeds of its more than two billion users, working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

Facebook also announced a $100 million program to help small businesses by offering $100 million in cash grants and ad credits as restaurants, bars and shops are forced to close.

Zuckerberg is also giving a $1,000 cash bonus to Facebook’s 45,000 employees which will be distributed throughout April. They’re also up for big bonuses.

And don’t worry, he’s also working from home at the moment.

Bill Gates

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is partnering with the University of Washington to fund at-home testing kits for coronavirus in Seattle, where it’s prevalent. The foundation is also developing home-testing kits.

The noted philanthropist, famously the world’s second-richest person, already committed to donating $100 million to help detect and treat the virus.

Gates also answered questions during a Reddit AMA, where he said, “If a country does a good job with testing and ‘shut down’ then within 6-10 weeks they should see very few cases and be able to open back up.”

But he also said testing in America is “not organized yet,” explaining, “In the next few weeks I hope the Government fixes this by having a website you can go to find out about home testing and kiosks.”

Jack Dorsey

Twitter’s CEO is giving back on (you guessed it) Twitter.

The billionaire Twitter founder sent out a tweet that quickly went viral offering up money via CashApp to people in need. In a helpful twist, Dorsey owns Square, which owns (you guessed it) CashApp.

He has also been busy tweeting out facts about the pandemic (as well as supporting Beyonce).

Jeff Bezos

Bezos owns Amazon, which owns Whole Foods. The grocery store announced that employees diagnosed with coronavirus will receive two weeks of pay. Though this was after it received backlash for suggesting employees donate sick days to each other.

Workers at Amazon in Italy are currently striking to protest treatment. After employees were diagnosed, practices didn’t change, with employees claiming social distancing measures were not being implemented.

Amazon is doing better than ever as people order delivery from home daily. The business is even looking to hire 100,000 new employees at higher salaries than usual for its warehouse and delivery in America to keep up with demand.

The company CEO recently told his employees that he believes the pandemic will get worse and is offering double pay for hourly workers.

Bezos has also reportedly been in contact with the White House about the pandemic. Hopefully, he doesn’t voice-to-text Trump, as he’s notoriously not great at that.

Michael Bloomberg

Now former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is no longer spending all of his money on campaign commercials he has turned his attention to the spreading pandemic.

He pledged $40 million to fight coronavirus but some of the people close to him could be at risk. Members of his campaign staff have now been laid off without health insurance after they were exposed to the virus.

Before dropping out of the race, billionaire Bloomberg had promised to keep his employees on until March 31 and if he could, find them new jobs. He ended up letting hundreds go, which left them without health insurance.

Elon Musk

Musk might have some of the most controversial takes on coronavirus – just look at his Twitter for proof (fellow billionaire tech bro Jack refuses to delete his tweets). He said kids were “essentially immune” although that has since been proven to be untrue.

He has, however, promised to make ventilators if the shortage continues, using his Tesla factories. He said that he has 1,200 ventilators ready this week.

He recently delivered 50,000 N95 masks delivered to a UW Medicine researcher’s home.