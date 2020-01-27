🔥How the sports world paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in games and matches🔥

The loss of Kobe Bryant hit basketball hard: Teams, including the Celtics, honored him with intentional 24-second shot clock violations Sunday — recognizing the jersey number Bryant wore in high school and from the 2006-2007 season forward. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young traded his usual No. 11 jersey for No. 8 Sunday, Bryant’s other number. PJ Tucker of the Houston Rockets wrote messages to Bryant on his Kobe sneakers.

Bigger than basketball. Rest In Peace, 24 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oL4ERWEx4m — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 26, 2020

The Hawks and Wizards also honored Bryant with video tributes.

But Bryant’s impact, in life and death, spread beyond the NBA, and athletes and teams have been honoring him through personal and in-game tributes.

Oregon Ducks star Sabrina Ionescu was emotional before Sunday’s game against Oregon State. Sports Illustrated reported she did not participate in a moment of silence before tip-off and was in tears when she emerged from the locker room later.

Bryant was an open fan of Ionescu and praised her in a tweet on Jan. 16. Ionescu, who wrote “Forever 24” on her shoes, dedicated her season to Bryant after the game.

Sabrina Ionescu has “Forever 24” and “24❤️” written on her shoes. All of the Oregon players have similar writings on their shoes, showing their love for Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/JcTvbbhMoQ — Ethan Wyss (@WyssEthan22) January 26, 2020

Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff shared a photo of her personal tribute on Twitter. Beneath the number eight with a heart, Gauff wrote “Mamba Mentality” on the soles of her sneakers while playing in the Australian Open.

💛💜 pic.twitter.com/yuX3uchFrG — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 27, 2020

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, who is an avid fan of the Celtics, wore a Bryant Lakers jersey when he arrived at the Australian Open Sunday.

💔@NickKyrgios | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/npgyIKtOpq — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 27, 2020

In Paris St-Germain’s win Sunday, Neymar recognized Bryant after his second goal, pointing to the sky and raising two fingers on one hand and four on the other.