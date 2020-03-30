🔥How the Premier League table would look had matches not been cancelled🔥

It’s been three weeks since a ball was last kicked in the Premier League.

Since English football was halted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we’ve be asking our readers to predict the outcomes of the games that would have been played.

Here’s how it could have looked…

Liverpool would be champions

After you backed Manchester City to beat Arsenal 2-0 in their postponed match on March 11, Liverpool needed just two wins to secure the title.

Our readers backed Jurgen Klopp’s side to bounce back in style from their dip in form with two thumping victories: 3-0 in the Merseyside derby against Everton, before sealing the title at Anfield with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Spurs continue to stutter

Tottenham’s inconsistency was expected to continue. Our readers predicted a 2-0 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to Manchester United before a home win (2-1) over West Ham in the Friday night game the following week.

Champions League race heats up

Manchester United and Leicester City continue their push for Champions League football with respective back-to-back victories. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side followed up that aforementioned win over Spurs with another 2-0 victory, this time at home to Sheffield United.

The Foxes, meanwhile, bagged eight goals in two games as they thumped Watford and Brighton with successive 4-0 wins.

Chelsea were backed to thump Aston Villa 5-0 at Villa Park, but would be beaten 3-1 by Manchester City the following week.

In Pictures | Premier League top scorers 2019-20 season

Relegation battle

Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Watford lost both of their respective matches, while back-to-back draws for Norwich kept their survival hopes alive.

West Ham, after losing to Spurs, were backed to respond in style with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Wolves at the London Stadium.

Here’s how the Premier League table would look right now, based on your predictions.

Gameweek 32 predictions

Last weekend, the domestic season was due to pause anyway for a round of international fixtures, with action returning this Saturday.

Vote how you think the matches would have gone.

Our algorithm

20 per cent of the vote counts for a goal, so a 100 per cent prediction equates to a 5-0 win.