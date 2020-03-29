🔥How The James Bond Team Is Paying Tribute To Healthcare Workers During Coronavirus Crisis🔥

James Bond is easily one of the most recognizable heroes in the world, and the decades-old franchise centered on 007 is one of the UK’s most beloved exports. So, it felt extra special when the cast of No Time To Die joined a recent movement across the pond to celebrate the heroic healthcare workers at the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis.

On March 26, people across the UK came together to show their support for the country’s National Health Service (NHS). The event, called Clap For Our Carers, was organized on social media as a means to thank the health care professionals working around the clock to treat COVID-19 patients.

Because the country is currently enforcing social distancing as a means to slow the spread of the virus, there couldn’t be a mass gathering. Instead, UK citizens stood on their balconies and front stoops at a designated time and gave the NHS a round of applause.

Videos of the event flooded social media, showing just how far-reaching — and loud — the event was. And among those who joined in were a few of the stars of No Time to Die. In a short video shared on Instagram, James Bond himself, Daniel Craig is joined by his partner, Rachel Weisz, both of whom are clapping loudly.

The clip then cuts to show Rory Kinnear, who plays Bill Tanner, joining in the round of applause from his backyard. Next is Ben Winshaw, a.k.a. Q, and then finally Ms. Moneypenny, Naomie Harris, both of whom can barely contain their enthusiastic support for the NHS. (Of course, all of the stars offered their thanks from their own homes rather than gathering all together.) Take a look at their tribute below:

The No Time To Die cast were among several other British public figures that took part in the Clap For Our Carers. Members of the Royal Family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, shared messages of support on social media. So, too, did the Beckham family. And it should be noted that the UK is not the only country that’s come out to thank its healthcare workers – it’s becoming a growing trend across the world.

Still, the show of gratitude from one of Britain’s most enduring and iconic entertainment brands is definitely admirable, especially because the upcoming Bond film was one of the first to be directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond, was originally scheduled to be released on April 10th. It’s now been pushed back to an unspecified date in November. But, of course, a movie’s release is hardly the priority right now — and by focusing on what’s really important, was the right thing for the Bond series to do.