🔥How social media can help you launch your own business and focus on customers🔥

Whether you’re entering into a competitive market, or attempting to create an entirely new one, growing a business’s profile is imperative to its success.

But it can be far easier said than done.

Marketing budgets are often tight – if they exist at all in those early days – so bringing in specialists can be difficult, while finding time for networking can seem impossible when you’re spending so many hours on the business itself.

Therefore strong digital skills are essential when it comes to launching and promoting your startup. Here, Future London asked two business founders how they used theirs to develop their business profiles.

Utilise social media

With We Are Social and Hootsuite’s Digital 2019 report revealing 67% of Brits are active social media users, using social media as a marketing resource is good place to begin.

“I started my business from Twitter,” says Deborah Okenla, CEO and founder of start-up community YSYS.

Speaking at Future London’s Digital Skills for Female Entrepreneurs event, hosted with Evening Standard partners Google Digital Garage, Okenla says she began by approaching entrepreneurs on social media and asking them to join a WhatsApp group.

“I wanted to meet people. I want to learn about business. I had many ideas but I didn’t know where to start,” she says.

“I was also quite introverted, so going to events and networking was quite hard. The thing I liked best was being online. So I followed people on Twitter who were using hashtags like #start-ups, #diversity, #London. I told them, ‘I like what you’re doing, do you want to join my WhatsApp group?’

“And they did exactly that! They joined my WhatsApp group and 30 people have now grown into 8,000.”

Use digital influencers

Freya Bromley, founder of lingerie business Bloom & Boudoir, credits Instagram influencers for growing her business profile. “Initially, I didn’t have the followers to reach very many people so I tried to find people who did have the followers, who could share my message – people who connected to the passion that I have for bras,” she says.

Once she had made connections, she sent a select group of influencers some of her products for free – with no obligations attached.

“When people became really excited about it, they were excited to share it with their followers,” she says.

And that’s what they did. “Not only did that give me really beautiful images to help me build my own profile on Instagram, but it also gave me an audience that was already there.

“Once I’d connected with a few influencers I asked some of them for lunch to see if they could teach me about influencer marketing so that I could learn from them direct.”

Focus on the customer

Of course, in order for a business to grow it has to provide a service people want. Knowing who your customers are and what they are looking for is paramount.

“Rather than focusing on your own profile, focus on the profile of the people you are trying to support, that you are trying to engage with,” says Deborah Okenla.

“Do that, and your profile will naturally grow.

“Maybe you’re building an app to support the ageing population commute from A-Z. Create a profile on that individual: where are they from? What do they look like? How can you make their life easier? How can you make sure that their problems are world problems that people care about enough to tackle?”

She adds, “When you focus [your business] on those people, your profile will grow naturally. It becomes a by-product of the impact that you have.”

Don’t forget about online reviews

It’s hard to know if you can trust that a product is worth purchasing from an online picture alone. It’s far easier to make that decision if the product is supported by customer reviews.

Make sure you encourage your customers to leave them.

“When people have connected with my products, then made the effort to leave a review on platforms like Etsy or Trust Pilot, that’s really legitimised the business and earned it a reputation as being quite successful, selling products that people want to buy,” says Freya Bromley.

She thanks customers for every sale and updates them on when their purchase will arrive.

“About a week or so later, I’ll follow up and say, ‘I’d love to hear what you think!’ All feedback really helps.”

She adds, “Since messaging to follow up and connect with people, I get so many more reviews and five stars. People share lovely things that I’m then able to use – statements and endorsements – on Twitter and Instagram. I ask my community of people to build my profile for me.”