🔥How self employed workers can keep their digital skills up to date🔥

The UK’s gig economy has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, more than doubling in size since 2016. It is estimated the UK now has five million self-employed workers, two million of which are freelance.

We can expect to see this trend accelerate. Fuelled by advancements in technology — enabling freelancers in many sectors to work for clients around the world, from virtually any location — it’s easy to see its appeal, which includes flexible hours, the freedom to pick and choose gigs, be one’s own boss, and work from home.

But it’s not all plain sailing. When you work for yourself, there’s no one else to rely on for skills training — and keeping up-to-date can be crucial. “Unlike many employees, [freelancers] don’t have employers to arrange and pay for their training,” says Chloé Jepps, deputy head of research at IPSE (The Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed).

“If your career relies on regularly securing new contracts however, keeping up with the latest digital and other new skills is extremely important.”

Gori Yahaya, CEO of UpSkill Digital, agrees. “Freelancers need to stay competitive as the digital age is rapidly reshaping the world of work,” he says.

“New digital tools and technologies, from AI and robotics to data analysis and marketing automation, have brought with them shifts in customer demand and have boosted productivity in business. It’s vital for freelancers to gather a suite of various digital skills so you are able to make that pivot when necessary… There are fantastic online resources available, and face-to-face workshops on the latest in-demand skills.”

These include courses from Google’s Digital Garage — Future London partner for The Skills Project — which offers free online digital skills courses, such as in understanding the basics of coding, digital marketing and search engine optimisation.

Other platforms also offer similar programmes such as professional services firm Accenture, which has devised a choice of seven different digital skills courses, including on social media and career development. Of course, knowing which digital skills to learn is key, and staying au fait with market trends is paramount.

“Subscribe to insightful podcasts, join a webinar, follow opinion leaders in your industry on social media and challenge yourself to get hands-on with new tools that can boost your output,” Gori suggests.

Networking — at events, on projects, via social media — may also prove useful, as can developing a database of trusted contacts. With new digital skills mastered — or established ones updated — getting the most from them is all about self-promotion, Gori explains. “A great way to shout about your newly acquired skills would be to work on personal projects that showcase these skills and build an online portfolio for potential clients to easily access them. Share these through social media platforms such as LinkedIn and relevant niche platforms in your industry.”

Greater support from the Government could help ease the onus on freelancers, argues The Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed.

“At IPSE, we believe the Government should open up access to training by making it tax-deductible for the self-employed,” says Chloé Jepps.

For the time being, however, responsibility lies with freelancers — but there’s a silver lining. While developing digital skills could seem to present a problem, technology can also provide the solution.