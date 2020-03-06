🔥How Russia’s disinformation campaign is evolving🔥

U.S. officials have warned that Russian interference remains a dynamic threat for the 2020 presidential election. Since Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 race, social media marketing sites like Facebook, Google and Twitter have put safeguards set up. But a fresh report from the professor at the University of Wisconsin shows Moscow’s disinformation tactics have evolved. CBS News contributor and editor-in-chief of Wired, Nick Thompson, joined CBSN with details.