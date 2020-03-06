how-russia’s-disinformation-campaign-is-evolving

🔥How Russia’s disinformation campaign is evolving🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

U.S. officials have warned that Russian interference remains a dynamic threat for the 2020 presidential election. Since Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 race, social media marketing sites like Facebook, Google and Twitter have put safeguards set up. But a fresh report from the professor at the University of Wisconsin shows Moscow’s disinformation tactics have evolved. CBS News contributor and editor-in-chief of Wired, Nick Thompson, joined CBSN with details.

Related Posts

coronavirus-death-toll-jumps-as-chinese-lunar-new-year-looms

Coronavirus death toll jumps as Chinese Lunar New Year looms

mariya smith
harry-kane-&apos;making-progress&apos;-in-recovery-from-hamstring-surgical-treatment-as-tottenham-striker-posts-sure-exchange

Harry Kane 'making progress' in recovery from hamstring surgical treatment as Tottenham striker posts sure exchange

John koli
architect-of-micro-focus-growth-exits-as-revenues-tumble

Architect of Micro Focus growth exits as revenues tumble

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *