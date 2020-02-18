🔥How Prince Andrew's 60th birthday plans have changed after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The Duke of York ’s might be hitting a milestone birthday this week, but grand plans for Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday have been scaled down in light of allegations about his connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke turns 60 on Wednesday and will reportedly hold a quieter celebration in the Royal Lodge, amidst a renewed call from lawyer Lisa Bloom (who is representing Epstein’s victims) to speak to the FBI about his friendship with Epstein as well as his alleged sexual encounters with trafficking survivor Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew is set to have a ‘private dinner’ at the Royal Lodge tomorrow alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. It is not known who else will be in attendance.

Prince Andrew won’t get a promotion

Originally, Prince Andrew was set to be honoured with a naval promotion on the day he turns 60. The former naval officer was set to be promoted to Admiral; as according to policy, senior royals are treated as serving members of the military. He retired from the navy in 2001.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Andrew had asked for his promotion to be “deferred”, following his decision to step down as a senior royal.

It said in a statement, “By convention, the Duke of York would be in line for military promotion on his 60th birthday.”

“Following the decision by His Royal Highness to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, the Duke of York has asked the Ministry of Defence if this promotion might be deferred until such time that His Royal Highness returns to public duty.”

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne will have royal engagements on the day

February 19 is a busy day of royal engagements for other members of the Royal Family.

According to the Royal Family’s official website, Queen Elizabeth will be busy opening several hospitals, including the Royal National ENT, Eastman Dental hospitals and University College London Hospitals in London.

Prince Andrew’s sister, the Princess Royal, will also be tied up with a visit to Middlesex to support her charity patronage Livability.

From there, she’ll return to London for an event called the Annual Dinner to the Younger Brethren at Trinity House; a fraternity of male and female maritime professionals.

The Duchess of Cornwall will also be busy visiting the Granville Youth and Community Centre as well as celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Kiln Theatre.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly ‘declined’ a party invitation

Royal expert Neil Sean told Fox News that it was “an open secret” that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had “declined the invite.”

Meghan and Harry are currently spending the majority of their time in Canada, following an announcement that they had stepped down as senior royals and were planning to split their lives between North America and the UK.

Sean said, “The reason given is that they already have commitments on the day but also plan to send a gift/card and a video message to be played at the party.”

Flags will not be mandatorily flown

Prince Andrew’s birthday is listed as one of the ‘designated days for Union Jack flying’ for government buildings, alongside the birthdays of Kate Middleton, the Countess of Wessex, the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth.

While it remains listed on the official government page, the government responded to backlash against the rule relating to Prince Andrew – calling it “crass and offensive.”

A government spokesperson later responded, “The Department of Culture, Media and Sport will be advising councils that there is no requirement to fly flags on February 19 following the decision by the Duke of York to step back from public duties for the foreseeable future.”

A number of councils, including Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire, said to the Stoke Sentinel that they would be flying the flag as they do every day – with Staffordshire Council saying they hadn’t planned “anything specific” for Prince Andrew’s birthday.

Others including the Cheshire East Council said they would “not be flying the Union flag on this occasion”, while Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said to the Liverpool Echo that he didn’t think it would “be appropriate.”

“This isn’t to do with being anti-royal, we have flown the flag for the Queen before. But Prince Andrew isn’t a major royal, he’s not a significant member of the Royal Family,” he continued.

He also referenced allegations regarding Prince Andrew’s connection to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and trafficking survivor Virginia Giuffre, saying, “When you look at his behaviour – it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to mark his birthday.”

Bells will still ring out at Westminster Abbey for his birthday

It’s tradition on the birthdays of Royal Family members for the bells of Westminster Abbey ring out in celebration.

This is because the cathedral is what’s known as a Royal Peculiar, which according to English Cathedrals is a ‘church that belongs directly to the monarch and not to any diocese, and does not come under the jurisdiction of a bishop.’

A spokesperson for Westminster Abbey said there were “no plans” to rethink the tradition.

They said, “Westminster Abbey is a Royal Peculiar and the bells are rung for the birthdays of HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh; their children; and TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.”

“There are no plans to change these arrangements,” the spokesperson finished.